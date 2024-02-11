User Reddit shared a story about how he was surprised by the behavior of his beloved’s parents. According to the guy, because of their actions, he left the family dinner.

The author of the post wrote that he is from Galicia, a region in Spain where they speak a language similar to Portuguese, and his girlfriend is from Barcelona, ​​where they speak Catalan. “People from Catalonia are often very nationalistic and sometimes refuse to speak other languages,” he noted.

The guy said that his lover invited him to her parents’ house in Barcelona. “They spoke Catalan, and I didn’t understand half of their speech. They greeted me and I told them that I didn’t speak Catalan, after which they said something to each other in their language that seemed rude,” the author recalled.

During dinner, the girl's family, including her sister, continued to speak in their own language. “The girl told me that her family members couldn’t stand speaking anything other than Catalan, but I heard her father leaving to take a work call on Zoom and speaking another language perfectly well,” the hero of the story was indignant.

The narrator noted that his girlfriend's parents continued to contact him and also answer his questions in their own language. “I told them I was leaving, thanked them for the food and noted their rudeness,” the guy said. After this, his beloved’s father accused him of ingratitude. “I told him that I had never spoken to him in Portuguese, Romanian or English, and sent him,” he recounted the dialogue, adding that he had not communicated with his girlfriend since the incident.

In the comments under the post, the behavior of the girl’s family was considered rude. “I think you can call her your ex,” one commenter wrote.

