User Reddit with the nickname sparrowhawking posted a photo of a creepy find he made in the forest on the portal. In the comments, users admitted that what they saw scared them.

The photos the guy posted showed a fence in the form of a net, hung with dozens of naked Barbie dolls. Also, above the dolls, you can see a toy horse without hind limbs. The user specified that he found the unusual installation, which he called the “Barbie altar”, behind the park in the forest.

“Plot twist: each of the dolls symbolizes a body buried in this forest”, “This is truly terrifying. The dolls’ tangled hair only adds to the creepiness”, “If you see this, know that it’s too late to run. Accept your fate”, “This scares me more than Chucky the doll”, – users described their impressions of what they saw in the comments.

One of the readers suggested that the installation could have been made for a themed photo shoot and left in the forest after the photos were taken.

Earlier, a user posted on Reddit that he found a box of yellow teeth on his desk at home. Users found what they saw creepy.