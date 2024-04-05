A 22-year-old girl complained that her partner left her after a massage. With her story she shared on the Reddit forum.

According to the girl, she signed up for a massage at a local spa and thought that the procedure would be performed by a girl. “I’ve never seen a man there, but it was a middle-aged man. He didn’t do anything unpleasant, so I just enjoyed the massage after my hard studying,” she recalls.

After the procedure, she promised her 24-year-old boyfriend that she would give him a massage after work as well. “He asked if I had learned anything from the masseuse, I replied that it was a man and I had learned nothing. He got angry and said that I did it to spite him. It’s like I went to some random guy’s house for a massage, although in fact I didn’t even know who would be there,” she wrote.

Related materials:

The girl admitted that her boyfriend decided to break up with her. “Sometimes emotions cloud the mind and it is impossible to see things clearly. I don’t think he’s toxic or abusive, he’s just flawed, just like me,” she wrote, responding to comments from outraged Reddit users who said the guy could have offended her because of his lack of self-confidence and inability to respect other people’s personal boundaries.

Previously, the girl had to leave her boyfriend after seven months of relationship because of a new TikTok trend about the orange peel theory. Its essence lies in the fact that a sign of true love is the partner’s desire to predict the desire of the other and do something for him without unnecessary requests.