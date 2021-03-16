The young man left the daughter of British millionaires because of the too expensive gifts that were customary to give each other for the holidays in her family. Reported by The Sun.

Saffron Drewitt-Barlow, 21, is the child of the country’s first gay couple to achieve official fatherhood. It is known that the girl was used to leading a luxurious lifestyle and every two weeks she gave her lover a new pair of shoes worth $ 600 (45 thousand rubles).

According to Drewitt-Barlow, her relationship with her boyfriend lasted nine months, and the reason for their breakup was her wealth. “We met on Tinder, but broke up because of the waste my family was used to. He stated that he could not afford to buy us expensive gifts for Christmas, ”she said.

The girl noted that she gave one of her fathers for the holiday new suitcases of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, which cost six thousand dollars (448 thousand rubles). To the present, she added a bag for three thousand dollars (223 thousand rubles), as well as a cashmere blanket for two thousand dollars (150 thousand rubles).

“I usually spend about $ 90,000 on Christmas presents. [около семи миллионов рублей]because I have four brothers, a sister and cousins. The latter get something small, like a Tiffany bracelet or a Louis Vuitton handbag, ”said the heroine of the article.

Drewitt-Barlow emphasized that she never expected such expensive gifts from her “simple” ex-boyfriend. Despite this, in her opinion, he decided to part with her because of self-doubt.

Earlier in March, Safron Druitt-Barlow revealed the amount she was spending on her beauty. She said that once a month she could spend 10 thousand dollars (735 thousand rubles) for a beautician from the UK to fly on a private flight to her luxurious mansion in Florida.