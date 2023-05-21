“El chavo del 8”, the Mexican soap opera that hit the screens in 1972 and was created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, is one of the most remembered today. The production left us endearing characters like Chavo, Chilindrina, Quico, Ñoño, among others. Likewise, there were other actors who did not play children, but rather adults, such as Doña Clotilde, Mr Ramon and Jaimito, the postman (jaimito garabito).

The actors who gave life to these last two figures were Ramón Valdés and Raúl Padilla Mendoza, who never appeared together in a scene from “El chavo del 8”. For this reason, some thought that the actors probably did not get along and did not want to work together. However, years later the true reason for this fact was revealed.

What happened between Ramón Valdés and Florinda Meza?

Some members of the cast of the series did not share views. In this case, both actors began to have small arguments when Meza was a couple with Gómez Bolaños. For this reason, the artist left the program in 1979. At that time, chespirito found a new character so that the protagonists continue to develop in the least possible way. In this way, Padilla became Jaimito, the postmanwho made his appearance after the departure of Valdés.

That is to say, the actors did not act together, because they did not work on the series at the same time. Although Don Ramón returned in 1981, Jaimito was no longer part of the cast at that time.

“The guy from 8”: cast

Roberto Gómez Bolaños as Chavo from 8

Ramón Valdés as Don Ramón

Florinda Meza as Mrs. Florinda

Carlos Villagran like Quico

like Quico Marie Antoinette de las Nieves as Chilindrina

Édgar Vivar as Ñoño / Mr. Barriga

Ruben Aguirre like Professor Giraffes

like Professor Giraffes Angelines Fernández as Dona Clotilde.

