One of the remembered couples from the Mexican series “El Chavo del 8” was made up of Mrs. Florinda and Professor Giraffes. During production, the mother of quico she is courted by the teacher, but the relationship does not become formal. Given this, a theory about the reason for this circulates on social networks.

The teacher often visited Mrs. Florinda in the neighborhood and brought her a flower arrangement. In their conversations, the phrase “Don’t you like to stop by for a cup of coffee?” he became popular, since that is how the woman used to respond to him. However, it is believed that the professor was married during those visits, since, in different scenes, we could see a ring on the ring finger of his left hand. A ring on said finger indicates that the person has a marriage.

Fans commented that this could make sense, since the production did not detail the marital status of the character, his real name, or the place where he lived. It should be noted that another question that arose was whether Mrs. Florinda knew. Some say yes, because her meetings took place inside her house, which would imply that they want to keep her bond a secret.

Was it a production error?

Other followers also comment that it is a production error because Rubén Aguirre, the actor who played the character, was married.

Fan reaction to theory

“They have just damaged my entire childhood”, “His ring was from his marriage in real life, not from the character”, “At that time personal things were used in the recordings. That is his real wedding ring. Don Ramón sometimes used its own chains”, “I suspected it from the beginning”, were some of the comments that the followers left in a clip of TikTok.

What is “El Chavo del 8” about?

“El Chavo del 8” tells the story of a boy who lived in a neighborhood, who lived adventures with his friends: Chilindrina, Quico, Ñoño, and their parents: Mr RamonMrs. Florinda, Mr. Barriga, as well as Dona Clotilde and Professor Girafales.

