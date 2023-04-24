“The guy from 8” It presents an endless number of curiosities that little by little have been known. From what is the protagonist’s real name to whether “La Chilindra” had a sister or not, these are questions that fans have shared through social networks. Now, the introductory song of the Televisa series has caught the attention of the followers. Did you know that this was composed by a German conductor?

The classic introduction of the Mexican series is well known to all. However, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, known as Chespirito, did not create it, but it was the work of Ludving Van Beethoven.

How did Beethoven compose the song?

In 1811, the composer created instrumental music for a play by August Von Kotzebue called “The ruins of Athens”, which was released a year later. It should be noted that this was not very popular and was forgotten a short time later.

One day, electronic music pioneer Jean-Jacques Perrey introduced Beethoven’s melody on one of the recordings from his 1970 album “Moog indigo”. “The elephant never forgets”.

However, Chespirito not only used said song, but also used “Country rock polka” and “Baroque Hoedown”. The first is part of “Mood indigo” and the second, a Perrey composition with Gershon Kingsley.

What happened to the creations?

Gómez Bolaños and Televisa took these songs as an original repertoire of his work for both “El Chavo del 8” and “El Chapulín Colorado”. For several years, the programs broadcast the content without paying royalties until it came to the Jean-Jacques Perrey Association.

Televisa and Roberto were sued for evasion of payments on music rights. A year later, the accusation was settled with an agreement between the parties involved. It is worth mentioning that the exact amount that the company had to pay for the rights to the songs it used is not known.

