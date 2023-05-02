“The guy from 8” He gave us several endearing characters. The Mexican series captivated viewers with the adventures and occurrences of each one of them. Over the years, fans of the production created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños discovered different curiosities about figures such as El Chavo, La Chilindrina, Quico, among others. Today, on Labor Day, we will tell you more about the trades that Don Ramón had, whose phrase was “no job is bad, the bad thing is having to work”.

As you remember, Chilindrina’s father owed the Mr. Belly 14 months rent for apartment 72. Therefore, he decided to work in different areas. In different chapters the character could be seen as a carpenter, bricklayer, painter, gardener, music teacher, event organizer, photographer, lawyer, boxer, shoemaker, soccer coach, barber, and electrician.

In addition, he was seen as a milkman, bullfighter, singer, mechanic, churrero, firewood delivery man, and balloon seller. It should be noted that in his different occupations he met some of the neighborhood children, who ended up putting him in trouble or even ruining his work.

Don Ramón and Mr. Barriga in the middle of a conversation about rent. Photo: Televisa

“El Chavo del 8”: cast

Roberto Gómez Bolaños as Chavo from 8

Ramón Valdés as Don Ramón

Florinda Meza as Doña Florinda

Carlos Villagran as Quico

Édgar Viva as Ñoño / Mr. Barriga

Marie Antoinette de las Nieves as Chilindrina

Angelines Fernández as Doña Clotilde.

