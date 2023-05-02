Definitely, “The guy from 8” It remained in the memory of thousands of people. The Mexican series left us different scenes and over the years we understood their true meaning after the explanations of some followers or the actors themselves. Now we will remember an emotional situation that was carried out by ‘Chavo’, a character played by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, and by Professor Jirafales (Rubén Aguirre).

During an episode for Teacher’s Day, the neighborhood children are in the classroom waiting for the teacher, who enters asking for silence, since he is used to being received with noise. Seeing that everyone greets him cordially, he reaches his desk and sits down. There he begins to talk to the little ones, who brought him different gifts for his day.

“The important thing is not the gift, it is the intention,” says Doña Florinda’s suitor in different parts of the chapter. After the ‘Chilindra’ and the ‘Poops’ They will deliver their presents to him, ‘El Chavo’ intervenes. “I also prepared a gift for him,” he says. He then stands up and hands her a rectangular package decorated with a bow.

When the teacher opens it, he is surprised that On the side of the box it said: “I love it very much”. “This is the best gift I have received in many, many years,” the teacher replies while the ‘Boy’ he sits. Finally, all the students end up wishing him with one voice a happy day.

The day ‘Chavo’ gave Professor Jirafales a gift. Photo: Televisa

