A guy from Argentina found out about the girl’s betrayal and came up with a cunning plan for revenge. The publication shared details of the story Thaiger.

According to the source, an Argentinean named Charlie, knowing about his lover’s deception, went with her on a trip to Brazil. He bought plane tickets and booked a luxury hotel.

A young man secretly paid for a luxurious vacation with the cheater’s credit card. At the same time, as the publication writes, the girl herself thought that she was not spending anything on vacation.

The Argentine spoke about his action on social networks. The video received more than two million views, with many users supporting the traveler in the comments.

Some even advised him to buy perfume in duty-free with the money of his unfaithful lover, so that the trip would please him even more. Others volunteered to take the vacated place in the guy’s heart.

