The guy found in an old notebook a touching message that a school teacher left him. He photographed it and posted it on Reddit…

In the letter, the teacher admitted that he got great pleasure from working with the author of the post. “You are very smart and hardworking. I am sure that these qualities will ensure your success in life, ”the teacher wrote and wished the student a happy summer and good studies in high school. “I still sometimes reread this message, it helps me to believe in myself,” the guy commented on the photo.

Under his post, many called the note touching and cute. Some shared that they also kept the messages that their favorite teachers wrote to them for life.

“It’s amazing how a few seconds of kindness can affect a person. Thank you for reminding me of how important it is to show love to people sometimes, ”wrote VinnyFromPhilly. Users also discussed that good teachers can make a difference in students’ lives, and that their work is often underestimated. Some shared that they also kept the notes that their favorite teachers wrote to them for life.

