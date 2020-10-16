The Italian called himself a mutant and decided to fill his body with a solid black tattoo. He has been doing piercings and tattoos since the age of 18, but does not intend to stop. The story of the young man was shared by the Daily Mail newspaper.

Nicolo Saverino works as an acrobat. He currently has 70 percent of his body surface covered with black tattoos, but he plans to bring that level to 100 percent. In addition, the guy has 13 piercings on his face, including implanted “horns” in the forehead, dissected ears and tongue.

Photo posted by @mutant_man_official

After ear piercing, Saverino said he kept the cut pieces in a jar to look at.

The Italian admitted that he loves to make changes to his body and sees beauty in what others think are terrible. In addition, the guy perceives each modification as a kind of challenge.

Friends and family, Saverino said, accept and support his changes. By his example, the young man urges people not to be afraid to express themselves and reflect their true calling.

Earlier it was reported that the Frenchman Anthony Loffredo covered his body with tattoos, cut off his nose and ears, and also cut his tongue in half for the sake of resemblance to an alien. In the area of ​​the forehead and cheeks, he inserted small implants, and also pierced the eyebrows. In addition, he risked his eyesight and dyed his eyeballs black.