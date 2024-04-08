User Reddit with the nickname MyGFSexist shared a story on the portal about how, after an injury he received, he faced a negative reaction from his lover. He admitted that the girl’s words led him to despair.

The narrator noted that he fell down the stairs a few weeks ago. His girlfriend Stacy and friends were with him. The author stated that the pain he experienced after the fall was the worst of his life. An ambulance was called for the guy, and the doctors took him to the hospital. It turned out that he broke his leg.

The author of the post spent two days in the hospital. After discharge, he asked his beloved to live with him for a week to help him with everyday life. “She reluctantly agreed and seemed distant the entire first week. The following Sunday, Stacey sat me down and told me she wanted to break up with me. I was desperate and asked her why. She said she couldn’t get the image of me crying on the stairs out of her head and she no longer saw me as a “real man,” the guy wrote.

The hero of the story admitted that what he heard led him to despair. The narrator also added that he was depressed for the next week.

In the comments, users condemned the girl who wrote the post. “Invite her over. Push her down the stairs. I hope she breaks her leg,” “She acted stupid. You'll be better off without her,” “That broken leg saved you [душевной] pain in the future,” they said.

Earlier, a man told on Reddit how, when breaking up with his lover, he encountered her unexpected reaction. He explained that he was dating a married woman. When I wanted to end my relationship with her, I found out that she did not perceive their relationship as romantic.