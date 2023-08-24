User Reddit with the nickname whitemancannotjump told how he accidentally got naked during a video call with his new friend and regretted what happened. According to the guy, after that the girl did not want to communicate with him.

The hero of the story explained that they met at the gym and agreed to meet. The author emphasized that both he and his friend were disposed towards each other in an exceptionally friendly way. Shortly before the walk, the guy called his best friend and told about a new acquaintance. He doubted that the narrator and the girl did not have feelings for each other.

“He jokingly suggested that I make sure of this for sure. In response, I said: “Do you mean it?” Then I called him on FaceTime and showed myself naked (…), covering my genitals with my hands, ”he said. The guy clarified that he and his friend often made fun of each other in this way.

However, later the hero of the story discovered that he called naked not to a friend, but to a new acquaintance. He understood this when he heard her surprised exclamation. The girl immediately hung up.

The guy complained that he was very ashamed of his act and was afraid of publicity. The narrator added that he tried to explain himself to the girl, but she refused to listen to him. “A friend of mine told me that I might be in trouble (…) Now I am considering the worst-case scenario,” he complained.

In the comments, many laughed at the story, but some users questioned the veracity of the author’s words. “So you and your male friends often talk in the nude?” “How could you FaceTime two people at the same time while getting ready to go to the shower?” they said.

Earlier, another Reddit user told how she embarrassed her boyfriend, who was used to sleeping naked. At night, she left his apartment, and the guy, discovering her absence, followed him out. Then the door slammed behind him, and the hero remained naked until morning on the threshold. Neighbors helped him return home.