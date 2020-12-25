Demonstration of farmers running in Delhi has also got the support of the Guptar Alliance of Kashmir. For the first time, a statement has been given by the leaders of the Guptars regarding the farmers. After the DDC elections, the Guptar coalition has announced support and has appealed to the Center to withdraw the agricultural laws. The Guptar coalition has also demanded intervention from the PM.According to the information, the Gupkar coalition has said in its statement that more than 500 farmer organizations are protesting in Delhi. In the midst of such a cold demonstration, the Center should withdraw the bills. The Guptar Alliance has appealed to PM Modi to listen to the farmers.

No politics is happening in the demonstration: statement

The Guptar coalition has said that there is no politics in the performance of farmers. Farmers are taking to the streets for their rights. False statements are being issued by the PM that some leaders are taunting it. Let us know that before the Guptar Alliance, all the political parties of the country have also announced their support for the peasant movement.