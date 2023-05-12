For a long time, one of the franchises that has kept the flame of the run and gun style Megaman is gunvoltthe one that was created neither more nor less than by the developers of the saga Zero, Inti Creates. And while the franchise has done decently in terms of acceptance, it seems that there are already plans to go on hiatus.

Through the platform of Twitterhe CEO of the company, Takuya Aizuhas mentioned that the team has not stopped developing games of this franchise since the year 2014. In fact, just last year the third one that goes with the main story line was released, so now it must take a break that is not defined in terms of any date.

I’m glad you started playing “Rockman Zero”. The Gunvolt series has come to an end, but I think it’s time to think about future developments. It’s not Gunvolt, but expect a brand new job!

Remember that several games in this franchise are available on current and last generation consoles.

Via: noisypixel

editor’s note: Without a doubt it is a very good franchise, it even had some of its games on Nintendo 3DS. However, it is necessary to know when to take a break. So let’s look forward to his return in glorious form in the years to come.