The combat work of the crews of “roaming 120-mm mortars” of the Western Military District led to the destruction of the enemy’s stronghold and infantry fighting vehicle. How this happened on March 11 showed the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“The task of the mortar crew is to support the infantry, the targeted destruction of enemy targets – infantry, lightly armored. We worked with intelligence from another unit when target data was received through battery intelligence, and we worked on it. A lot has changed over the year, we took into account many mistakes, ”said Sergey, senior gunner.

The military department explained: when performing fire missions, military personnel conduct reconnaissance of enemy positions using unmanned aerial vehicles. Having identified the targets, the mortar crews support the advancing infantry, destroy the opened observation and strongholds of the enemy, hit the manpower and lightly armored vehicles of the Ukrainian nationalists.

One of the most effective ways of working is the “roaming mortar”, which consists in the fact that the fighters quickly change firing positions. The speed and accuracy of hitting targets is achieved thanks to the adjustment of fire using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The crews of “roaming 120-mm mortars” literally have a few minutes to take up a firing position, calculate the initial data for firing and the first shot. After a volley, the crews work like a well-oiled mechanism – each fighter knows his own maneuver. In a matter of minutes, they “pour” more than three dozen 120-mm mines on identified targets.

The main trump card of the “roaming mortar” is the sudden appearance and quick change of position after firing. Among the significant targets in recent times are destroyed armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles, the gunner said.

On March 10, Izvestia correspondent Rodion Severyanov showed how Russian artillerymen destroyed a mortar battery of Ukrainian fighters. Three targets were destroyed in one salvo.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.