Daily Mail: At least 260 people died at the hands of Hamas at a festival in Israel

At least 260 people were killed by Hamas at the Supernova festival in Israel. Daily Mail edition named what happened was a massacre and one of the symbols of the Hamas invasion of Israel.

The event, dedicated to the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, was declared “a holiday of friends, love and endless freedom.” It was expected that several thousand people would dance in the desert under the starry sky.

The festival came under attack by Hamas in the first hours of the invasion

At about 6:30 am on Saturday, October 7, paratroopers landed near the festival site. In parallel with this, rocket fire began from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel. The organizers and security of the festival warned guests about the maximum level of alarm and called on everyone to evacuate.

It all started as a wonderful party, with great mood and energy. But at about 6:30 am the rocket attack began. Many people panicked and ran to their cars David (name changed)surviving festival participant

However, festival participants found themselves surrounded: four pickup trucks filled with militants and armed men on motorcycles blocked the main road leading from the venue. “We heard shots and later realized that the militants were aiming at those who were trying to escape from the party – they were waiting for them. There was such panic there, and the sounds of shots were getting closer and closer,” said one of the eyewitnesses.

Festival participants hid and tried to escape through the desert

Many tried to escape through the desert, but the militants pursued them in vehicles and continued to shoot. “They hid and ran away in an open field, the worst place that could be in such a situation,” said a surviving festival participant. Parents and friends received panicked messages from their trapped loved ones.

Others tried to find shelter on the festival grounds. Wounded survivor Sahar Ben Sela said that a policeman took him to a concrete bomb shelter along with about 30 other people, and soon terrorists burst in, killed the policeman and began shooting people. Others had to play dead.

Israeli security forces arrived at the festival site only a few hours later

The final number of victims became known only on October 9

Israel’s Zaka rescue service said at least 260 bodies had been recovered and there were fears the total could rise. Relatives continue to visit hospitals in an attempt to find the missing.

It was an execution. We were like ducks on a shooting range Hanoch Hai Kohensurviving festival participant

Hamas militants took many festival participants hostage and transported them to Gaza. Relatives were able to identify them in the videos published by the terrorists.

Hamas attacked Israel on October 7

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israeli territory. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated Israel’s border areas. During the attack, Hamas militants kidnapped 100 Israeli residents, including civilians and military personnel. Defense Force spokesman Daniel Hagari said more than 2,200 rockets were fired at Israel. According to him, Hamas members entered Israeli territory from land, sea and air.

After a massive rocket attack on the territory of the Jewish state, Israel announced the start of Operation Iron Swords. The Israel Defense Forces announced that it would create a closed military zone in the Gaza Strip. The IDF strikes targets in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that Israel is not just conducting a military operation, but is in a state of war with Hamas militants.