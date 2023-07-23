That morning she awoke to the mist rising in fine strands around her. From the thicket she knew she shouldn’t be walking far from the Wabash River. He had been on the road for weeks on his faithful horse ‘Trickster’. They had crossed three states to finally reach Indiana. A primal warning ran through his body as soon as he crossed the border. He hardly needed to steer the horse north, they were so in tune that he could let the reins loose confident they would head in the right direction.

The day before they stopped by Murray. He did not want to rest in that seedy town, all covered in mud, including its people, hungrily leaning out of the windows to watch the old gunman go by. He did not understand how the word spread in his direction. He tried to sit upright on the horse, the brim of his hat hiding his face from prying eyes.

He left that awkward position to bend over the horse as soon as he found himself alone. He was sixty years old and the wound in his side had not stopped oozing since he left Ohio. A brave man passed him in Millersburg, eager to take his place, to make a name for himself with his revolver. He was just a kid. He left him bleeding to death on the moist, rich soil of that land. The roar of gunfire raised a flock of starlings that flew north in a black cloud. He followed them, the blood running slowly down his side, the scarf around his neck could do little to stop that river through which his life was flowing.

Before long he found the Wabash River, flowing through a forest of silver maples, cottonwoods, and brush. Dismounted, ‘Trickster’ neighed in relief at being free of his burden. The gunman stumbled on the shore, cold water soaking his boots. He groaned at the pain from the gaping wound. The bullet had gone clean through his side. He was sure he hadn’t damaged any organs, but the infection ran through his body in jerks, the fever like the rose-streaked veil rising from the water. The eerie light of dawn slowly covered the forest, narrow slits between the branches of the trees letting in his light as he struggled to gather wood for the fire. The fire crackled as he stretched out on the threadbare blanket he used for the horse. The musky scent of the fabric comforted him in the throbs of pain.

He imagined the tip of the knife glowing just as the flames of hell would when he cauterized the wound. The pain was a scant penance for all the lives cut short with her gun. She doesn’t know when she wakes up how much time has passed, the embers of the fire lie cold. The horse neighs, looks for him, has let go and is quietly eating grass not far from him. He has the feeling that he has spent a whole day lying there under the leaden sky. He is aware that right now anyone could shoot him, he has neither the strength nor the skill to defend himself.

Saddle up ‘Trickster’ and get back on track to follow the river when possible. He calculates that he has one day left, at most two, to reach his destination. An unknown sensation runs through him as he contemplates the recognizable landscape unfolded before him. He looks up to catch a glimpse of the sky between the silhouettes of the branches against the azure blue. He remembers spending the day in the woods as a child to escape the monotony of the cabin and the hard work involved in surviving. When he became a boy, one morning he began to walk without looking back. Many winters have passed since then. He’s sure he’ll have unknown offspring somewhere, he never knew stick around to find out. Loneliness weighs, you never glimpse that when you’re young.

The horse wakes him up from his reverie, the animal senses that they are being followed closely. A sudden feeling of tiredness invades the old gunslinger, he ponders whether to let fate decide for him. He dismounts from the horse, he never ran from a fight. He slaps ‘Trickster’s behind’ to make him quietly walk away into the gloom of the poplars. When he loses sight of it he looks for the best place to wait. He senses that it won’t be a long wait. He feels the tension in his shoulders that tells him that the duel is near. The fingers of his hand relax next to his revolver, he breathes slowly trying to slow down the rhythm of his heart.

A shadow emerges from the darkness of the forest. A young man with cold blue eyes takes a few steps over the litter scattered on the ground until he stands in front of him. He feels the tension that he gives off, he contemplates his rigid hand next to his Colt 45. He is not ready yet, he can sense the uncertainty and fear that surround him. The old gunslinger waits quietly, he has been through this many times, nothing is going to surprise him.

He senses a slight movement from the man as he lifts his chin, and before he can pull his revolver out of its holster, the old gunslinger’s bullet has pierced the center of his forehead. The roar disperses like a clamor across the starry sky that opens above the gunslinger. He looks up into that infinite darkness, a single tear running down his cheek.

He looks again at the vast night in the meadow that opens before him as he continues on his way. The fatigue that he feels is not only physical, a devastating sadness surrounds him. He has never doubted himself, he never wondered why he had become what he was, he never thought about what he left behind. He does not seek forgiveness. He searches for the pristine memory of the image of his boy’s bed nestled between the rafters of the cabin’s ceiling. The checkered bedspread made from scraps of faded fabric, the rag rabbit with long ears lying on the pillow.

‘Trickster’ stops. An older woman with deep lines of sadness sculpted on her face watches him from the path that borders the river, dressed in violet by the light of dawn.

I’m back, mom.