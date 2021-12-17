The Gunk, the new game made by Image & Form, the authors of the series Steamworld, shows itself with the inevitable trailer launch within hours of release on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

If you have read our review of The Gunk, you will know that it is a project that starts with some good ideas, but only puts a few into practice and is instead mediocre in many of its aspects.

“It would be unfair to call The Gunk a misstep for Image & Form. Overall it is a sufficient title, ruined by an overly staid (albeit at times relaxing) pace and an excessively guided progression”, wrote Aligi Comandini in his item.

An opinion apparently shared by international newspapers, which awarded The Gunk only fair votes. In short, the talented Swedish development team was unable to realize its vision in the best possible way.

Either way, The Gunk is available at no additional cost to subscribers to Xbox Game Pass: trying the game will cost you nothing and maybe, who knows, its atmosphere and its mechanics could win you over.