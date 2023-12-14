The store franchise THE GUNDAM BASEwith stores not only in Japan but also in the rest of the world (China, Southeast Asia, the United States and others) has announced the opening of a new store in Japan, more precisely in Tokyo. Right near the main shop, a Odaiba.

More precisely, it is about THE GUNDAM BASE TOKYO ANNEXa commercial activity that will take the place where the Gundam Caféright behind the statue ofRX-0 Unicorn Gundam. Unlike the GUNDAM BASIC present on the seventh floor of the shopping center DiverCity Tokyothis satellite store will not primarily sell GUNPLAbut rather limited edition souvenirs and gadgets intended for tourists and linked to the Unicorn statue.

In particular, the official website shows t-shirts, a pen, a coffee thermos and an acrylic outline of the mobile suit.

THE GUNDAM BASE TOKYO ANNEX the next one will be inaugurated December 22nd.

