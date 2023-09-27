If we had criticized the Mazatlán team for anything, it was their lack of consistency in the 90 minutes and just look, against Chivas del Guadalajara They offered their best performance, to claim a resounding victory of 3 goals against 1 in the early duel of the eleventh day.

Very good for those of the portwho already needed to have a performance of this level and whose victory had more merit, due to the fact that they achieved it as a visitor, but now it will be interesting to know if the Gunboats After such a good game, they will continue on the same route.

What already has us very worried is the set of Chivas that is in free fall and there is no clear light of a quick improvement. Everyone wonders what happened to the red and white team, because it is incredible that after playing in the final of the last tournament, they have collapsed so badly this season.

The analysts They attribute many causes to the debacle of the Guadalajara, among which we can mention, lack of collective effort, very low level of their players and a terrible lack of goals. Whatever the reason, the reality is that every day that passes Chivas they play worse.

We do not share the idea that the immediate solution is to run to the technician Velko Paunovic so that his shortcomings are put to an end, since the aforementioned still has a little credibility left due to the performance that the eleven had last year.

Actually, yes Paunovic manages to reverse the situation of the rojiblancos in a short time, we must put him in a statue, since the task does not seem easy at all, because their main problem lies in the lack of quality players.

AT SAME LEVEL. The men’s and women’s national soccer teams are in the same league in the Concacaf zone. Yes, because we see it in their qualifying rounds in which both teams have the pleasure of beating their weak Caribbean rivals, but as soon as they face United States and Canada Their legs are shaking.

The best proof that, according to our saying, are the two goals that the women’s eleven has prescribed for Costa Rica in the present tie heading to the 2024 Gold Cup.

It is a fact that our representative will have no problems qualifying, the fight will come next year if they have to face North Americans and Canadians who, at an international level, are far above the samples.

But while the time comes for them to return to our sad reality, may the Mexicans continue filling the basket with goals for the islanders.

UNSTOPPABLE. It turns out that the team Che Guevara Sports who had already woken up from the 65 and More tournament by being beaten on the first date, now no one can stop him.

And the great example of his notable improvement was given this Tuesday by removing his undefeated record from the UAS-Monte Alto Workshops with the minimum of 1 for 0.

The delegates are now regretting having let those led by Carlos Alfaro and we hope that this is not an excuse for the tournament not to end as badly as last season

REFLECTION: My problem is the desire to ask for or achieve goals, the problem is that they don’t teach you how to do it.