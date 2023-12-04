Abu Dhabi, Doha (Etihad, WAM)

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the 158th session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in preparation for the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council, which was held in Doha, the capital of the sister State of Qatar, which holds the presidency of the next session of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The Gulf Cooperation Council, which will be held today, Tuesday, in Doha.

The meeting was attended by Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and Excellencies the foreign ministers of the member states, and His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al Budawi, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

During the meeting, a number of topics were reviewed that will be presented to the leaders at the 44th summit, including the latest developments in joint Gulf action, developments in regional and global political issues, and a number of topics related to dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC countries and regional and international countries and organizations.

Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, are scheduled to participate today, Tuesday, in the work of the Gulf Summit and discuss the most important regional and international issues and everything that would enhance the historical process of joint Gulf action.

The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council are united by bonds of affection, love, kinship ties, and a common destiny, and united by unified goals that aspire to the stability of their security, prosperity, and the well-being of their people.

In order to develop these relations, and to complement its efforts in coordination and cooperation in all fields in a way that serves its peoples and countries and achieves their ambitions to create a bright future for them and serve its Arab nation, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf was established, led by a Supreme Council consisting of the heads of member states.

The Council aims to achieve coordination, integration and interconnection between member states in all fields, to deepen and strengthen the ties, connections and aspects of cooperation that exist between their peoples in various fields, and to establish similar systems in various fields including economic and financial affairs, trade, customs and transportation, educational and cultural, social and health affairs, Media and tourism, legislative and administrative, and advancing scientific and technical progress in the fields of industry, mining, agriculture, aquatic and animal resources, establishing scientific research centers, establishing joint projects and encouraging private sector cooperation for the benefit of its people.

The first Gulf summit was held on May 25, 1981 AD, when the United Arab Emirates hosted the work of the first session headed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, during which it was agreed to establish a council called the “Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf,” and they signed On the basic system of the Council, which aims to develop cooperation between these countries, develop their relations, achieve coordination, integration and interconnectedness, deepen and strengthen the ties and links existing between their peoples in various fields, establish joint projects, and establish similar systems in all economic, cultural, media, social and legislative fields, in a way that serves their interests and strengthens Her ability to adhere to her beliefs and values.

Their Majesties and Highnesses also decided to appoint Abdullah Yaqoub Bishara as Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council, and that the city of Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia be the permanent headquarters of the Council. Realizing the inevitability of economic integration between their countries and social integration among their peoples, they decided to establish specialized committees.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also hosted the work of the second session of the Council on November 10, 1981, headed by King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may God have mercy on him, where he reviewed the political, economic and security situation in the Gulf region in light of current developments.

The State of Bahrain hosted the work of the third session on November 9, 1982, headed by His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Emir of the State of Bahrain, may God rest his soul. The Council approved the recommendations of the Defense Ministers of the Council countries, aimed at building the internal strength of the member states and coordination between them in order to achieve the accreditation of the countries of the region. It is committed to protecting its security and maintaining its stability.

The Council also approved the Interior Ministers’ request to complete studies, and decided to approve the establishment of the Gulf Investment Corporation.

On November 7, 1983, the State of Qatar hosted the work of the fourth session, headed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, may God rest his soul. During this session, the Supreme Council reviewed political and economic ties and coordination in defense affairs among member states, and also reviewed the political situation in the Gulf region. .

Unifying positions

The Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf held its fifth session in the State of Kuwait on November 27, 1984, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, may God rest his soul. The Council expressed its deep satisfaction with the steps taken to unify and coordinate the positions of the member states, and to confirm the ties in a way that deepens the feeling of Belonging, and consolidates the citizen’s belief that he is an integral part of a single framework that aims to unite these countries.

On November 3, 1985, the sixth session was held in the Sultanate of Oman under the chairmanship of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may God rest his soul.

