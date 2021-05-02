DUBAI (Reuters) – Contrasted performance Gulf stock markets At the close on Sunday, as real estate companies raised the Dubai index, while the Saudi stock market was affected by the decline in the financial sector. The main Saudi index fell 0.5 percent to 10366 points, with the shares of National Bank of Saudi Arabia, the kingdom’s largest bank, falling 2.1 percent, and Riyad Bank declining 2.8 percent after announcing a drop in quarterly profits.

The Abu Dhabi market index rose 0.5 percent to 6077 points, with First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 0.8 percent, while Etisalat rose 0.9 percent after the first-quarter net profit increase. The company is considering refinancing a € 1.2 billion ($ 1.44 billion) bond maturing in June. The new issuance will improve the financial flexibility of the company and be used to pay off maturing bonds.

In the Dubai market, the main index closed up 0.7 percent to 2,624 points, after losses for three sessions. Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest developer, advanced 3%, while its unit, Emaar Malls, added 3.3%.

Dubai Investments climbed 1.3% after the company reported a profit of 123.8 million dirhams ($ 34 million), compared with a loss of 6.8 million a year ago.

The Muscat Market Index rose 0.7 percent to 3788 points, and the Kuwait Stock Exchange index rose 0.7 percent to 6671 points.

The Bahrain market index declined 0.1% to 1,485 points, and the Qatari index fell 0.1% due to a drop in the share of Qatar Petrochemical Industries Company, which fell 0.2% to 10,906 points.

The Egyptian Stock Exchange is closed for a public holiday today.