Yesterday, on the sidelines of the 57th meeting of members of the Permanent Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Services in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, an introductory meeting with the insurance protection extension system was held, attended by members of the Technical Committee from participating countries, employers, and Gulf citizens working in the Emirates who are subject to the system.

The meeting provided an opportunity to shed light on the latest developments in implementing the system, the new legislation recently introduced regarding retirement laws in the Gulf countries, and the obligations of employers and the insured in light of these changes.

The meeting represents a good opportunity for communication between all representatives of retirement agencies in the Gulf states, Gulf citizens and employers to learn about the latest developments in the protection extension system, which was approved by the Supreme Council of the GCC States in its 25th session held in the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2004.

During the meeting, the participating members reviewed the latest developments in the application of the system and the obligations assigned to the competent authorities, whether on the part of employers or agencies concerned with civil retirement in the countries of work, in order to increase the effectiveness of the system and determine the procedures to ensure its implementation in accordance with the approved systems and regulations, and discuss the procedures for registering the included participants. The system, conditions and controls for collecting subscriptions.