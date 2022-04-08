Riyadh (agencies)

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in the meetings of the 151st session of the Ministerial Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held yesterday in Riyadh, and which reviewed a number of Gulf, regional and international files.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the current session of the Ministerial Council of the Cooperation Council, in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Cooperation Council States, His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Council and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the State’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia.

The Ministerial Council heard a briefing from the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on the latest developments in the Republic of Yemen, and developments in efforts to establish peace there. The session’s meetings also reviewed the results of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations, whose success the Ministerial Council welcomed, in addition to following up on the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council approved during the 42nd Gulf Summit, the strategic relations between the Council and international organizations, and the latest developments on the regional and global arenas.

The Ministerial Council meeting welcomed the success of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations held under the auspices of the Cooperation Council from March 29 to April 7, in which the Yemenis agreed to draw a road map for transitioning Yemen from a state of war and disintegration to a state of peace, security, and accord, enabling Yemen to restore security and peace And stability, and enables its people to restore their normal life, and meet all their aspirations.

The Council welcomed the decision of His Excellency President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, President of the Republic of Yemen, regarding the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council to administer the state politically, militarily and security during the transitional period, and to complete the implementation of the tasks of the transitional phase, and to delegate it with the full powers of the President of the Republic.

The Council expressed its full support for the Presidential Command Council and its supporting entities to enable it to exercise its duties in implementing effective policies and initiatives that would achieve security and stability in Yemen, and called on the Leadership Council to start negotiations with the “Houthis” under the supervision of the United Nations to reach a final and comprehensive political solution. In accordance with the terms of reference represented in the Gulf initiative and its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive National Dialogue Conference, and Security Council Resolution 2216, in a manner that preserves brotherly Yemen’s unity and integrity, respects its sovereignty and independence, and rejects any interference in its internal affairs.

The Council commended the announcement of providing $2 billion in support to the Central Bank of Yemen, $600 million to the Oil Derivatives Purchase Support Fund, and $400 million for development projects and initiatives, in addition to providing $300 million to fund the humanitarian response plan announced by the United Nations for 2022, with the aim of improving living conditions. and services to citizens, stressing the importance of holding an international conference to mobilize the financial resources necessary to support the Yemeni economy and the Central Bank of Yemen.

The Ministerial Council affirmed, in its press statement, the keenness of the GCC states to activate economic and security integration projects, and to affirm their firm positions on supporting the UAE’s right to sovereignty over its three islands occupied by Iran, supporting the Palestinian cause, and ensuring security and stability in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya and Sudan. and Afghanistan, reaching a political solution to end the Yemeni crisis, the need for international cooperation in rejecting violence, extremism and terrorism, settling international conflicts, including the Ukrainian crisis, through dialogue and diplomatic means, and joint action to enhance regional and international security, peace and stability.

The foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council discussed the recommendations submitted by the relevant ministerial committees and the General Secretariat, and the implemented decisions of the Supreme Council at its forty-second session in Riyadh, regarding strengthening Gulf integration, following up on the developments of dialogues and strategic relations with countries and international blocs, and clarifying political positions on regional and international issues. .