New York (WAM)

The ministerial meeting between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States of America affirmed the commitment of the participating parties to the strategic partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States and to build on the achievements of previous ministerial meetings, including the most recent meeting held in Riyadh on April 29, 2024, and to strengthen consultations, coordination and cooperation in Various fields.

During the meeting held in New York on September 25, and co-chaired by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the current head of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the ministers expressed their concerns, with the participation of the foreign ministers of the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Cooperation and the Secretary-General of the Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed their support for the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in peace and security along the 1967 borders, with an exchange of lands agreed upon between the two parties, and in accordance with internationally recognized standards and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative.

The ministers stressed the need for all civilians displaced after October 7 to return to their homes, and reaffirmed their belief that lasting peace will form the foundation of a more integrated, stable and prosperous region. The Ministers stressed the need to intensify efforts aimed at strengthening the capacity, effectiveness and transparency of the Palestinian Authority under agreed upon mechanisms. They stressed the need for there to be unified Palestinian-led governance in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank under the umbrella of the Palestinian Authority. They recommitted to supporting Palestinian aspirations for self-determination and ensuring that the Palestinians have At the core of governance and security in post-conflict Gaza. The Ministers also expressed their support for improving the quality of life of Palestinians, including through humanitarian assistance and efforts to accelerate Palestinian economic growth.

The Ministers expressed their deep concern about the increasing levels of violence by settlers and other acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and stressed the need to hold the perpetrators of these acts accountable, and the need to refrain from unilateral measures, including settlement expansions, as they impede the possibility of achieving Real peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians.

The ministers pointed out the importance of protecting all holy places and places of worship, preserving the historical status quo of Jerusalem, and recognizing the distinguished role played by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this regard.

The Ministers committed to working together to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire and the release of hostages and detainees, consistent with the lines set by President Biden on May 31, 2024 and UN Security Council Resolution 2735. The Ministers called on the parties to refrain from measures that undermine efforts to chart a diplomatic path towards the future. They praised the mediation efforts made by Qatar, Egypt and the United States in this regard, as indicated in the joint statement issued on August 8 regarding the necessity of reaching a ceasefire and the emergency release of hostages and detainees, and stressed the need for all parties to adhere to international law, including That is international humanitarian law and related obligations to protect civilians.

The ministers pointed to the generous support provided by the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States for aid deliveries to Gaza, stressing the vital role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the distribution of life-saving aid.

Humanitarian aid

The Ministers called for a rapid, unrestricted and widespread increase in humanitarian aid deliveries, including food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter, and stressed the need to restore basic services and ensure the protection of humanitarian workers. They also stressed the need for all stakeholders to facilitate distribution networks. Humanitarian aid throughout Gaza to deliver relief to the suffering of the Palestinians. They stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of relief workers who perform life-saving work and the effectiveness of humanitarian operations.

The ministers stressed the importance of Egypt and Israel reaching an agreement to reopen the Rafah crossing for the purpose of facilitating the access of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and committed to continuing joint work on aspects of governance, security and early recovery in Gaza.

The Ministers expressed their deep concern about the recent escalation in the region and its negative impact on regional security and stability. They also stressed the importance of compliance with international law, including the United Nations Charter, and respect for the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states.

The Ministers expressed their deep concern about the deployment of advanced ballistic missiles and drones to threaten regional security and undermine international peace and security.

The ministers renewed their commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security in the waterways in the region and their determination to deter illegal movements by the Houthis, which threaten the lives and security of sailors, shipping routes, international trade, and oil installations in the GCC countries.

The Ministers stressed their support for the United Arab Emirates’ call to reach a peaceful solution to the dispute over the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice, in accordance with the rules of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

The ministers expressed their deep concern about the humanitarian situation of Yemeni civilians, and stressed the need for the Houthis to allow humanitarian aid to reach all those in need in a safe, rapid and unhindered manner, noting that the Houthi attacks – inside and outside Yemen – harm the Yemeni people before any other party. They also called for Immediately release all UN, NGO and diplomats illegally detained by the Houthis.

The ministers called for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 2722, and stressed the importance of maintaining maritime security, calling on the Houthis to stop attacks against ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. They stressed the importance of collective action to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and to respond to activities that threaten regional and global security and stability.

The Ministers reaffirmed their strong support and continued engagement for a comprehensive and meaningful peace process within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative, the outcomes of the national dialogue in Yemen, and Security Council Resolution No. 2216 to resolve the long-standing conflict in the country.

The Ministers praised the continued efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman to encourage comprehensive Yemeni dialogue and provide economic and humanitarian aid to Yemen.

The ministers stressed the importance of the principles of inclusion, tolerance and peaceful coexistence in relations between countries, as contained in the Bahrain Declaration issued on May 16, 2024, and the importance of providing educational and health services to those affected by conflicts in the region.