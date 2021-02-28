Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Professional League announced the dates of the remaining rounds of the Arab Gulf League, the Arab Gulf League U-21, and the final of the Arab Gulf Cup, and this came after coordination with the teams and competitions committees and taking into account the dates requested by the team, and coordination was also made with the channels owning rights in this regard, as “Round 22” will be held for the Arab Gulf League 20 and 21 next March, with 4 matches being held on the first day of the tour, where Al Dhafra will host the Shabab Al-Ahly team at 5:45 pm, and Ittihad Kalba meets Khorfakkan at the same time, and Hatta will be a guest at Bani Yas on At 8:15 pm, the first day will be concluded with the meeting of Al Wasl and Sharjah at the same time.

On the second day of the tour, three matches will be held. The first will bring together the Fujairah and Al Nasr teams at 5:45 pm, and Ajman and Al Ain at the same time. The tour will end with the “Capital Derby” between Al Wahda and Al Jazeera at 8:15 pm.

Round 23 will be held on April 2 and 3, followed by round 24 on days 9, 10 and 11 of the same month, while round 25 will be held on the fourth of May, and the season ends with the 26th and final round on the tenth of May.

As for the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, it will be held on April 6, 2021, and the match stadium will be announced after the finalists have been determined, and the dates for the remaining rounds of the league will be announced according to the dates of the AFC Champions League.

The League was keen to finish the season on time despite the challenges it had gone through, and in accordance with the standards that ensure the continuation of the strong technical performance of all clubs, and in order to create all the reasons that guarantee reaching the optimal conclusion of this season, which continues its steadfast steps in the face of the emerging Corona virus pandemic that it has surpassed. The state, thanks to the support of the wise leadership and the solidarity of the community members together.