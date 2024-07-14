Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

The Gulf Cooperation Council countries called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop the violations committed by the Israeli forces against the defenseless Palestinian people.

In a statement yesterday, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation of the Israeli bombing of the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, stressing that “this bombing is evidence of the series of systematic and ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.” Al-Budaiwi explained that “the Israeli occupation forces, through their crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people, have come to no longer recognize any principles, laws or treaties, whether at the legal, humanitarian or moral level.” Al-Budaiwi said that “the continued commission of heinous crimes by the Israeli forces against innocent people requires the international community to immediately assume its responsibilities, stop these violations and hold their perpetrators accountable.”

Al-Badawi reiterated “the firm positions of the GCC countries towards the Palestinian issue, as it is the central and primary issue for Arabs and Muslims, and support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.”