Capitals (Union)

Calls have escalated to impose a ceasefire, protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, and increase the entry of humanitarian aid following the recent UN Security Council resolution, while the United Nations considered that the war defies logic and humanity and prepares for a future full of hatred and less peaceful. The Gulf Cooperation Council called on Israel to quickly implement the Security Council resolution calling for more aid to the people of Gaza, calling on the international community and the Security Council to impose an immediate ceasefire and protect the people of Gaza.

In a statement yesterday, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, welcomed the Security Council’s adoption of the resolution that was approved last Friday, expressing his hope that this resolution will contribute to alleviating the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip and bringing in more aid.

Al-Budaiwi explained, “The resolution that calls for taking urgent steps to allow the safe and expanded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and to create conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities, and to appoint a coordinator for humanitarian affairs and reconstruction in Gaza, and the other paragraphs included in the resolution, are among the important decisions that It will contribute to providing a safe environment for the residents of the Strip, and creating the necessary conditions for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire.”

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council called on Israel to adhere to all United Nations resolutions and the requirements of international humanitarian law to stop targeting civilians in Gaza, including hospitals, schools, shelters and camps.

In this context, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed the need for international parties to assume their responsibilities to support reaching a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as it is the best way to effectively implement the provisions of the Security Council resolution, and to preserve the lives of Palestinian civilians.

This came during a phone call received by Minister Shukri yesterday from João Cravinho, Portuguese Foreign Minister, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid. The spokesman stated in a press statement that the call dealt with developments in the situation in Gaza, and the international efforts necessary to stop the war and contain its repercussions. He stated that the discussions of the two ministers dealt extensively with the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, where the two ministers agreed on the necessity of fully and immediately implementing the provisions of the recent Security Council resolution, which includes the establishment of a UN-sponsored mechanism to accelerate and monitor the process of implementing humanitarian aid to the Strip, in a manner that sufficiently meets the urgent needs of the Palestinian people.

Minister Shukri stressed that “the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza also requires international parties to call Israeli violations of the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law by their correct names, away from the misconceptions calling for the right to self-defense,” stressing the need to reject and stop Israeli violations of Palestinian civilians.

The spokesman added that the Portuguese Foreign Minister expressed his country's aspiration to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible.

He pointed out that the two ministers’ discussions also extended to include the situation in the occupied West Bank, and the increasing rate of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property. In this regard, Minister Shukri warned of the security and political repercussions of entering into a new vicious circle of violence in the West Bank, calling for the need for the international community to take action. To take the necessary measures to stop settler violence and hold them accountable, as well as to stop all illegal settlement activities.

Stop losses

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is the only way forward.

Grandi added, via the “X” platform, that “in order for aid to reach those in need, for detainees to be released, to avoid further displacement, and above all, to stop the massive loss of life, a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza is the only way forward.” .

He continued by saying: “War defies logic and humanity, and prepares for a future full of hatred and less peaceful.”