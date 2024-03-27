The world is rapidly entering the field of artificial intelligence, with the economic, social, and security challenges it represents that require preparation to avoid the factor of surprise. At the forefront of these requirements is the legislation regulating the activities and inventions of artificial intelligence, which will determine the rights and duties of various parties, as well as extra-legal measures to avoid chaos that may occur. It occurs in the absence of such regulatory legislation.

On the financial side, it is expected that artificial intelligence will lead to increased reliance on smart financial and banking services, and with it, fraud and deception operations will increase, which currently cost financial institutions, banks, and individuals huge sums of money and lead to a loss of confidence in these transactions in the absence of deterrent legislation. This is also linked to commodity prices, which It will be affected by the control of large technology companies over the markets, not only in their countries, but also at the international level, as it is noted that some large companies currently dominate many commercial and financial sectors and activities, which has reduced competitiveness and raised prices to exaggerated record levels, such as the prices of smartphones and laptop computers. .

In the social and security aspect, the lack of legislative rules for artificial intelligence will contribute to increasing social tensions and security violations that threaten the activities and safety of economic sectors, and thus hinder these activities and cause major economic and financial losses, such as threatening and sabotaging various means of transportation, fabricating some events, and interfering in the election results. With the resulting distortion of facts.

Since artificial intelligence activities are directly related to innovations, such a law will lead to the protection of innovation rights within the protection of intellectual property, especially since there is a noticeable increase in the number of countries in which innovation activities have developed over the past years and decades, such as China, India, Russia, and Brazil, and there are also indicators Strong on the rise in Gulf investments in modern technologies and artificial intelligence.

Hence, the European Union recently took the initiative to enact the first law in the world to regulate artificial intelligence after its approval by the European Parliament, which is expected to enter into force next May, preempting the rest of the countries and avoiding many of the repercussions that may result from the absence of such legislation, which has become necessary to regulate economic life. And to stop abuses affecting them, and to enhance security and stability, as last week the United Nations General Assembly unanimously approved the first global resolution on artificial intelligence.

Therefore, it has become necessary for this trend to form part of the legislative rules, after it has become a part of life, as the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Mizzola, said, given that there are many risks that will result from the expansion of artificial intelligence, some of whose signs have begun. to appear and spread.

Since the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are investing heavily in the technology and artificial intelligence sectors, and have signed many agreements with giant international companies to develop these technologies, it is expected that they will transform within the next decade into one of the global centers for innovation in these fields, which requires the presence of a legislative structure. To regulate technology and artificial intelligence activities, the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, in coordination with member states, can begin preparing this legislative structure that will contribute to regulating the activities of this vital future sector and avoiding the negative economic, social and security repercussions that will result from it, which will enhance confidence in the Gulf markets. It helps attract advanced technology investments and supports economic and social stability and security. It also places the GCC countries at the forefront of countries in the world regulating artificial intelligence activities and innovations, which will give them an advanced position in modern global legislation that will allow them to achieve gains by developing and attracting technology companies searching for suitable platforms. To work in a strong and regulated legislative environment that guarantees the rights to its innovations, including intellectual property rights for artificial intelligence.

*Economic expert and consultant