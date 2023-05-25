the mexican actor Leonardo García assured his father Andrés García, he was over-medicated by his widow Margarita Portillowhich it makes him very suspicious. These strong statements were made during an interview with some entertainment reporters, after the unveiling of a bust in memory of his father, in the port of Acapulco, state of Guerrero, Mexico, where the protagonist of the movie “Pedro Navaja” lived. his last years.

“I feel that they did give him extra pills, when I was present, I even asked Margarita why so many pills and she said that so that he was calm, that it did not hurt, but we considered that it was excessive, yes, honestly I I can say it, because I was present”.

Leonardo García asks Margarita Portillo to open her father’s will and know, once and for all, the last will of Andrés García, one of the great legends of Mexican cinema. “First they open the famous testament, right? I don’t know what my father’s last will was, then it will be distributed from there, now it is what he has decided, I am calm with that, then everyone can do what you want”.

andres garciaoriginally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Mexican national, died at the age of 81 on April 4, 2023at his wife Margarita’s house, in Acapulco, Guerrero, because of a multi-organ failure.

The film, theater and television actor had myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, which interferes with the normal production of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Given this, Andrés repeatedly fell into acute anemia, for which he required blood transfusions. A year earlier, his state of health was complicated by pneumonia that originated as a result of an overdose of narcotics. In addition, in 2022 he was diagnosed hepatic cirrhosisas a result of the excess that he had in his alcohol consumption for many years.

Ulises Rodríguez, one of the doctors who treated the Mexican movie star, explained in an interview for the program “Sale el sol” on Imagen Televisión, that Andrés García’s death was due to cirrhosis of the liver, adding to his complications from leukemia.

