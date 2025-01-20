Sexual awakening and the new mechanics of male desire star in the latest Llibres Anagrama novel award in Catalan. The writer and philosopher Arià Paco (Igualada, 1993) won the prize with ‘Teoria del Joc’. The story is a sentimental ‘tour de force’ that covers the last 20 years of Spanish society through a character, Ernest, and his skirmishes with the new structures of sexuality. «I was looking for a book that reflected the change in morals and values ​​that we suffer today. I was missing that novel that questioned the role of masculinity in this new context. Literature has always been an interlocutor on topics that few dare to talk about,” says Paco.

The novel has been compared to ‘Dangerous Liaisons’, by Pierre Chordelos de Laclos, but in the era of Tinder and #metoo. The story traces a sinuous line that takes the protagonist from his first love affairs in childhood to adulthood and his difficult relationship with Aurora, his ‘amor fou’. The new forms of contemporary falling in love will be the great driving force of the story, as well as the entire range of emotions they provoke, in a sentimental world that flees from labels. «It is impossible not to base it on personal elements, but it is not an autobiographical novel. “I write about the things that worry me,” adds Paco.

Survive desire

Seduction, heterosexual desire, emotional displacement, new masculinities, the writer bravely investigates what it means to be a young man today and how he can live without controlling his desire. “With a comforting frankness, Arià Paco proposes a reflection on the vulnerability and contradictions between new masculinities and feminism,” says Sergi Pàmies, member of the jury along with Mita Casacuberta, Guillem Gisbert, Imma Monsó, Jordi Puntí, Isabel Obiols and SIlvia Sesé.

Guilt is the great theme of the novel. Guilt of men for their desire in a feminist context, guilt for what we do and what we don’t do, guilt for the sexual games that we dare to carry out and even guilt for what we dare to imagine. «The word guilt comes up up to 60 times, as does the term shame and how they make both men and women lose freedoms in the intimate scene. The novel shows it with humor, intelligence and depth,” says Inma Monsó.









Although the man is the protagonist of the story, he is no stranger to contemporary feminism, much less critical. Paco tries to describe how young men survive the furies of desire in the 21st century. Therefore, the woman as the desired object is the true protagonist of the action. “Reading is the most feminist thing men can say,” comments a character in the novel. According to the jury, this novel “is much more feminist than others that pride themselves on being so.”

Illustrious winners

The Anagrama Llibres prize, endowed with 12,000 euros, reaches its tenth edition, becoming a speaker for the future great authors of Catalan literature. They already won the Irene Solà award with ‘Canto jo i la muntanja balla’; Pol Guasch with ‘Napalm al cor’ and Núria Bendicho got a special mention with ‘Terres mortes’. This year 73 originals were presented, confirming the popularity of the award. The novel will hit bookstores at the end of March.

Paco has a PhD in Philosophy from the University of Arizona. This is his third novel after ‘Mentir a les mosques’ and ‘Covarda, Vella, tan salvatge’, Roc Boronat Award. «Polyamory, marriage, monogamy, these terms are not the theme of the novel, but the landscape. The topic of how the heterosexual man lives love and desire in the 21st century,” Paco concludes.