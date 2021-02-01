Valencia lowers the blind on the January market with the arrival of Christian Oliva. The club will neither make more incorporations nor he also has no other way out beyond that of Rubén Sobrino. Valencia is reinforced with Patrick Cutrone, Ferro and Oliva, in addition to the return of Cristiano Piccini. So Javi Gracia is left with a squad of 25 players plus the presence of youth squad Yunus.

Valencia with the additions of Oliva (24 years old), Cutrone (23) and Ferro (23) reinforces its staff and meets the guidelines set by Peter Lim at the time of undertaking signings in the January market. The reinforcements had to be under 25 years old, no injury history in the last year, from European clubs and, the most important, at zero cost, no mandatory purchase option and with some wages that they adjusted to the tab that stopped paying for the transfer of Kondogbia.

The club reinforces two of the positions that Javi Gracia had requested since the summer, central and pivot, and with the Cutrone’s entrance and Sobrino’s exit (salary for salary) competitiveness is increased up front in the opinion of the club’s technicians. In general, it is taken for granted that the mere presence of three new faces in the dressing room, one per position, will imply additional pressure on all footballers in the squad to maintain their status or win the position. Further, As expected Gracia, he has not moved to any core pieces of the roster in this January market. In recent days Elche and Alavés have asked about Jason, although the player’s will is to continue at the Mestalla club and it will be.

Peter Lim’s Valencia has been reinforced after a blank year. The last new face to enter the dressing room was that of Alessandro Florenzi, who arrived at the end of the January 2020 market on loan from Roma. In this January market, the club promised with Gracia that reinforcements would arrive and, although at the last minute, the Navarrese will begin tomorrow to prepare for the match against Athletic with Ferro, Cutrone and Oliva (although the latter may not be able to join until the Wednesday to the group for the 48 hours required by the covid protocol).

Ferro, with whom Valencia already had contacts in the summer and who has been waiting all January for Benfica to give the green light to his departure, comes at a time when the defense is between the pins due to the injuries of Diakhaby and Mangala and the ‘ghost’ of punishment to Hugo Guillamón. The center-back, curiously, despite the fact that he has only played 7 games in the four competitions in which Benfica has participated to date, He comes from playing the 90 minutes in the match on January 25 against Nacional.

The incorporation of Chirstian Olive, a player with whom the club began to have contacts at the beginning of January, whose representative is the same as that of rojiblanco Torreira, jhe played the 90 minutes yesterday in Cagliari’s duel against Sassuolo, that ended in a tie to one. Of the three reinforcements, the Uruguayan midfielder is the one who has had the most participation in his club this season (11 games). His presence will give Gracia alternatives in the center of the field and even on the right back (Daniel Wass). In turn, regular homegrown players in calls such as Koba or Esquerdo They will regain prominence and minutes in the Óscar Fernández subsidiary.

CutroneFor his part, he was pleasantly surprised by the physical results of his average review and also by the desire and ambition with which he landed at Valencia. The Cutrone route, which was on the table in summer when a priori Lim was going to give the green light to replace the departure of Rodrigo Moreno with another forward, was reactivated in parallel to the girlfriends who left Rubén Sobrino, for whom he asked the Alavés and that it has finally arrived in Cádiz.

The will of Wolverhampton had to do with the Cutrone operation and his coach Nuno, mainly when taking part of his file. But the arrival of Willian José closed the doors to the Italian, a player that the English club trusts will revalue in Mestalla. For its part, Cutrone assumes his arrival in Valencia as a revalidation to demonstrate the virtues that led to pay for him 22 million to Milan.