The President of the Personal Status Court in Dubai Courts, Judge Khalid Al Hosani, confirmed that the practical experience of the guide to organizational procedures in personal status matters issued by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Judicial Council; The evidence proved to be effective in resolving complex personal disputes that previously required a lot of time related to expenses, vision and other issues.

Al-Hosani said that the two parties to the dispute automatically return to the evidence, and together reach an agreement to settle, in light of the realization of each of them that there is a space for consensus determined by the evidence, so they accept an amicable solution with few mutual concessions, especially in the issue of alimony.

He revealed that “vision” is still one of the most complex causes of personal disputes, in light of the tendency of some to take revenge on the other party by turning the children against him, so you find a mother charging the son all the time until he refuses to see his father, or a father who deliberately treats the child badly during the vision period until he refuses to accompany him later This is used as an excuse to abuse the mother.

In detail, the head of the Personal Status Court in Dubai, Judge Khaled Al-Hosani, told “Emirates Today” that the state’s leaders have an exceptional interest in the family, and are keen in every meeting to recommend ways to contain differences and increase the space for reconciliation, so that children are raised in a healthy environment and in the care of a family. knit.

He added that in this context, several initiatives related to personal status were launched, such as the incubation committee and the two referees, the indicative list of expenditures, and a project that is expected to be issued soon on the vision, stressing that the aim of these initiatives is to narrow the gap of disagreement, and impose a space of friendliness even in the event the two parties insist on separation.

He indicated that he personally touched in several cases the results of the indicative regulation for expenses or the guide for organizational procedures for personal status issues, so the wife comes to the court demanding her expenses, so he asks her to review the indicative regulations, to realize by herself the average amounts that she can receive, as the husband reviews the regulations and learns about the entitlements by which it can be eliminated. Once they review this, there is room for compatibility. The husband determines the amount that he can pay as alimony, and the wife usually accepts this if it is not much less than the amount in the regulation, and thus they reach an amicable agreement without the need for litigation and entry into implementation problems.

Al-Hosani stressed that most of the settlement agreements reached by the family guidance in the Personal Status Court are based on the guiding regulations, as the door to bargaining or bidding is completely closed, as the wife has become aware of the minimum or maximum that she can reach in expenses, as well as the husband, and then there is no longer room For greed or desire to engage in litigation.

He pointed out that the guide for organizational procedures or the indicative regulation does not resolve the dispute over alimony only, but extends to other issues such as vision, especially between parties who enjoy a degree of civility and sophistication, and realize that a friendly settlement is the best solution to personal disputes, especially in the case of children.

Al-Hosani added that the vision undoubtedly remains one of the forms of complex family disputes, despite the clarity of the law regarding it and its detail in the guide, but unfortunately some parties exploit it to take revenge on the other party. He pointed out that there are times when the father goes to his ex-wife’s house at the appointed time to see him, but prevents him from doing so, and here intervention and legal action are taken about it, or indirectly through the children’s incitement.

He explained that “a child at an early age is like a piece of dough that can be formed according to the whim of the father or the mother, and there is nothing worse than trying to instill in him the hatred of one of his parents,” noting that “this behavior appears a lot when seeing, and you find the child categorically refuses to see his father, The mother stands claiming innocence, but we are aware of her role in inciting the son against his father.”

He stated that the social workers report to the court in this case by the son’s refusal to see his father, but they attribute this to an external influence that pushes him to intransigence and resistance.

Al-Hosani added that the other party is sometimes the reason for complicating the issue of vision, so you find the father, for example, deliberately treating his son in a bad way after receiving him from the house of his ex-wife, locking him in the house, or leaving him without care until the child refuses to accompany him again, and he uses this as an excuse to sue the mother or burn her heart. He added that this is an inhumane way of revenge or abuse of one party against the other, because they harm their children in this way, and expose them to psychological damage that affects them in the future, so they become victims of bad parents.

He pointed out that there are important initiatives currently being worked on specifically related to the issue of vision, dealing with all procedures, whether related to time, delivery mechanism and places designated for that, and a larger team will be formed to implement this initiative, which provides radical solutions to the problem. Al-Hosani stressed that the state has legislated these laws and taken initiatives to ensure the best possible care for children and protect them from the effects of family disputes, but there is still a responsibility and a moral duty on parents towards their children, noting that separation is not the end, as they are adults who can continue their lives in one way or another. However, their excessive hostility and attempt to extract children or stir up resentment in their souls towards the father or the mother, leaves scars in their psyche that are difficult to treat later.

Resolving cuddling disputes

The head of the Personal Status Court in Dubai Courts, Judge Khaled Al Hosani, stated that the “incubation committee” that was formed under Resolution No. 7 of 2022 has begun to play an active role in resolving one of the most complex family disputes, which is the dispute over “children’s custody” and ensuring their access To take care of the person worthy of them.

He explained that the incubation committee consists of representatives of the courts, others from the Community Development Authority, and two Dubai Police concerned with protecting children, and it prepares a detailed report on the social, psychological, health and criminal status of the person requesting custody, or the one who is scheduled to be judged by the court, and ensure his eligibility from During field visits and other procedures for this purpose.