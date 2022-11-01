Anyone who has ever shopped for cannabis seeds or attempted to grow the plant knows what a hassle it is to find the perfect strain. Whether you are new to cultivating cannabis or experienced in the sector, chances are you are struggling to choose the right cannabis seed for your needs.

Nature is full of different kinds of cannabis seeds. They vary in their effects, aroma, tastes, and physical properties. Some strains have a soothing effect on your body while others stimulate your mind to make it sharp and alert.

The process of choosing the right cannabis seed can be overwhelming. This article will make it easier for you to navigate through the market.

How To Choose The Right Cannabis Seed For Your Needs

The first step to shopping for cannabis seeds is to do your research first. You need to be clear about what you need and why you need it before heading to the market. Here are some of the variables you need to consider:

Effect of The Strain

The single most important factor to consider when buying cannabis seeds is the kind of effect it will have on your mind and body. On the basis of effect, cannabis seeds are divided into three primary categories – Sativa, Indica, and hybrid strains. Let’s discuss all three of these briefly.

Indica

When you think of the classic cannabis effects, naturally, you think of being high. While that is not the case for every cannabis strain, it is certainly the case for indicas. These seeds induce a relaxing, pleasant sensation in your mind and body, which correlates with the state of being “stoned.”

The physical sedation induced by indicas can often almost immobilize you, a condition known as “couch-lock.” It can halt a racing mind, calm an anxious body, and have an overall mellowing effect on the body. Indicas are ideal if you struggle with insomnia or need a good night’s rest.

Some popular Indica seeds include Blue Mystic or Northern Lights.

Sativa

While Indicas were responsible for the toning down effects, Sativa induced opposite sensations. They are sometimes considered psychedelic due to their influence on cognition. Sativas will cause a euphoric state which can lead to a significant head buzz.

It can ignite the creative side of your psyche and allow you to reach areas of your consciousness that you are normally not in touch with. While they are not the ideal cannabis seeds that you want to take before going to sleep, sativas are excellent traveling companions, juices for creativity, and the life of the party.

Some popular Sativa seeds include L.A. Amnesia or Kees’ Old School Haze.

Hybrid

Nowadays, hybrid cannabis seeds are far more common than Indicas and Sativas alone. The reason is that hybrids offer a unique experience that is better than either of the other two types. They offer the best of both worlds owing to the mixed components of Indicas and Sativas.

Hybrids are judged by the ratio of Indica and Sativa genetics. If the percentage of Indica is greater in a certain hybrid, it is known as Indica-dominant hybrid, and if the percentage of Sativa is greater in a hybrid, it is known as Sativa-dominant hybrid.

Some popular hybrid seeds include Boy Scout Cookies and Liberty Haze.

Use of The Strain

Another crucial variable to consider is the use of the cannabis strain. You need to figure out why you are shopping for these seeds in the first place and what they mean to you. Cannabis serves both a recreational as well as a medicinal purpose.

Medicinal strains are usually rich in a cannabinoid called CBD and low in THC, while recreational strains characteristically produce a “high” and are hence used recreationally.

You can use medicinal cannabis seeds for conditions like anxiety, depression, inflammatory states, insomnia, and so on. Gorilla Glue is one of the most potent recreational marijuana seeds, while Warlock can be an excellent medicinal strain.

Type of Seed

Another item to tick off your checklist for choosing the right weed seeds for indica, sativa or hybrid strain is the type of seed. There are primarily three types of seeds:

feminized photoperiod seeds,

regular seeds,

autoflowering seeds.

Regular seeds are not that popular nowadays, but experts often believe that they produce the best cannabis plants. Feminized photoperiod seeds are the most commonly used as they produce only female plants. Autoflower seeds are the most convenient as they bloom on their own and according to time, i.e., four weeks, and require no sun exposure.