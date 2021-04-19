Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Hassan Abu Arqoub, Director of Public Relations and International Cooperation at the General Fatwa Department in Jordan and the media spokesperson for the department, and among the guests of His Highness the President of the State, “may God protect him”, gave a lecture within the program prepared by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments on the “Commission” website on “Instagram”. A lecture in which he dealt with all the most important works in this blessed month, in order to achieve the reward and satisfy the Almighty, and addressed the virtue of spending in Ramadan, reminding that the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, was the best in Ramadan, calling for seizing this opportunity and paying zakat, especially that the world lives In a pandemic that led to job losses and the suffering of many, calling for the initiative to spend on charitable causes to alleviate those affected by this “pandemic”.

He called for preserving the obligatory duties, supererogatory prayers, Duha prayers, Taraweeh prayers, reciting the Qur’an, helping the poor and needy, by giving alms and Zakat, and feeding food to those fasting in order to obtain the reward for a fasting fast, as this is one of the things that should be taken care of, because the Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, says in the noble hadith: “In Heaven there is a gate called Bab Al-Rayyan.” And he said, therefore, we must fast the right to fast, so that we enter through the door of Rayan, fasting is not only abstaining from eating and drinking, but the fasting person must protect his limbs from falling into sin, not looking at what is forbidden and not speaking for what is forbidden, he does not listen to the forbidden, he does not walk to the forbidden And protect the entrances to the heart from falling into forbidden things and avoiding the pests of the heart, because the pests of the heart are great, such as envy, hatred and envy.These matters are obligatory for the fasting people to purify the hearts, tongues and prey from them, and we do not forget the hearts, the heart is the focus of the heart, Glory be to Him, and as it came in the hadith: God does not He looks at your pictures, not your body, but he looks at what is in your hearts and your deeds. The heart is the subject of the eyes of the Lord, may He be glorified and exalted, and we purify this heart from these deceptions, envy, hatred, and all this we do not want.

He also called for preserving the obligatory prayers and performing the prayers on time, not just fasting, in this great blessed month, and ensuring that it is performed in congregation, in the mosque if it maintains the precautionary atmosphere or at home with the children and the wife, and if we tolerate the issue of congregation in the remaining months, And every Muslim should not be negligent or indulging in this, because good deeds are doubled in the month of Ramadan, superfluous reward for the obligatory and obligatory is 70, and all matters of worship are doubled, so we invest every minute, every little, and every major one in drawing closer to God Almighty.

He also called for making sure to perform the Duha prayer, which is a redundancy.

He pointed out that among the acts of worship in this month is the recitation of the Qur’an and contemplating its meanings, explaining that this month is the month of the Qur’an, and the Prophet, may blessings and peace be upon him, used to study the Qur’an with our Master Gabriel every Ramadan he studied it once except for the year in which he was arrested, peace and blessings be upon him, and she studied it twice, and he has taken The most venerable scholars from this is that a person must complete the book of God at least once in Ramadan in order to draw closer to God Almighty, because the Qur’an is a great reward for every letter of the Qur’an is a good deed, as our master the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, has indicated, no less (A to M) letter, But a thousand letters and lam are a letter and a m is a letter, just as the reading of the Noble Qur’an inherits tranquility in the heart, just as reading the Qur’an in Ramadan differs from the rest of the year.