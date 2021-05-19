Fox News guest and editor of the Washington Times opinion department, Charlie Hurt, appeared on the channel with noticeable bruises on his face and a bruise around his eye, prompting questions from the presenter. A fragment of the broadcast is available at Youtube…

Presenter Dana Perino introduced the guests, and immediately asked the journalist what happened to him over the weekend. According to Hurt, the horse is to blame for his appearance. “It was probably unwise to engage in a fight with a horse, but I was adamant,” he answered the question. The presenter decided to play along with Hurt after hearing these words. “Wow, you know, I have to say that you are a real cowboy,” said Perino.

Also, the presenter asked Hurt to publish in Twitter a photograph of the very horse that did this to him. The editor posted a snapshot of the animal, stating that he “lost the battle” with him. Further in the conversation, Perino again made fun of the situation. “This is similar to what happened to me when the shoe was thrown at the president in Baghdad, and because of this I was hit with a microphone,” the presenter recalled.

