After four victories, the Spanish handball team lost its first match in the Women’s World Cup this Friday against the Czech Republic (30-22) and its qualification for the quarterfinals and the pre-Olympic tournament was complicated. In a decisive duel that could have guaranteed the Guerreras their presence among the eight best on the planet and maintained their hope of being in the Paris Games, Spain was far inferior to the Czech Republic and their continuity will be at stake on Sunday. The toss or tail will be against the Netherlands (4:30 p.m. Teledeporte), the world champion in 2019, when Spain was left without the world title at the last second.

The Guerreras, who had a poor game in defense and attack, crashed against a team led by their goalkeeper Petra Kudlackova (18 saves) and their veteran winger Marketa Jeradkova (nine goals), and to continue in the World Cup they will have to defeat a powerful Dutch team. Spain, which was going from less to more in the World Cup, was stopped in its immaculate and hopeful path and now will have to overcome the hard blow received, in which except in the first minute it was always behind on the scoreboard, stuck before the solid local defense and surpassed time and again on the counterattack. The Warriors, however, could barely run.

Nothing came of the team led by Ambros Martín against a rival who had a great match, revived by the interventions of their goalkeeper and the penetrations and effectiveness from the extremes. In a very fast team, Jerabkova, Cholevova and Malá destroyed the Spanish team, which never found a way to deactivate an opponent that imposed its pace and its physical, mental and tactical superiority. The defeat was overwhelming for the Guerreras, who only had a small glimmer of reaction when they lost for the first time by eight (19-11), to get closer to four (19-15) thanks to Paulina Pérez’s aim from seven meters.

Czech Republic Kudlackova (p), Novotona (p); Striskova, Sustackova (2), Desortova, Stellnerova (1), Kuxova (1), Julie Frankova (1), Anna Frankova, Dresslerova, Zachova (2), Kovarova, Jerabkova (9), Malá (7), Jestribkova and Cholevova (8). 30 – twenty Spain Zoqbi (p), Castellanos (p); M. González, Arderius (1), So Delgado, Paulina Pérez (6), Tchaptchet, Echeverria (1), Fernández, Arcos (3), Sole López (4), González de Garibay, L. González, Gassama (2) , Marta López (3), O'Mullony, Campos (1) and Somaza (1). Partials every five minutes:

1-1, 4-2, 5-5, 8-6, 9-8, 13-9 -rest-; 16-11, 19-13, 20-16, 22-17, 25-19 and 30-22.

Referees:

Mads Hansen (Denmark) and Jesper Madsen (Denmark). Dresslerova and Malá were excluded for two minutes by the Czech Republic.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the second day of the second phase of the Women’s World Cup, played at the Arena Nord in Fredrikshavn (Denmark).

However, with the Guerreras nervous and hasty, unable to find a solution to the Czech forcefulness on the extremes and committing numerous losses, the match could not have any other resolution than the clear victory of the Czech Republic, the most complicated opponent that Spain encountered. in the World Cup and against whom he did not measure up. The Guerreras’ match was very disappointing and the painful defeat could have consequences as negative as their absence from the 2024 Olympic Games.