The Guerra Theater reopens on March 20 after a year closed due to the health crisis. The local government of Lorca confirmed yesterday that the curtain will rise with the assembly ‘Ópera Locos’ by the Yllana company, Max award for the best musical show 2019, which was also one of those canceled during 2020.

On April 10, Concha Velasco will star in the play ‘María’s room’ directed by José Carlos Plaza and on April 15, Doble K Teatro will stage ‘Married Farewell’, performed by Inma Rufete from Lorca. On the 24th Miguel Rellán and Secun de la Rosa will star in ‘Los asquerosos’, and on the 30th Diego Jiménez will perform the monologue ‘Who wants to play with me?’.

‘The party of the goat’



The dramatic programming will continue on May 7 with the play ‘Beginners’ headed by Javier Gutiérrez and Móniga Regueiro and on the 21st Juan Echanove will rise to the War tables as the protagonist of ‘La fiesta del chivo’ based on the Nobel novel of the same name. Mario Vargas Llosa and directed by Carlos Saura.

The Lorca Coliseum also includes a concert by the Murcian rock band M Clan on April 17, the singer DePedro on May 14 and Zenet on June 4.

The children’s audience is the recipient of several of the shows through the cycle ‘Family Theater’ with the representation of the functions ‘The story machine’ (April 8) and ‘The three little pigs’ (April 21), from the musicals’ Lady and the Tramp ‘(May 28) and’ Mowgli’s Adventure. The Jungle Book ‘(May 29) and the puppet shows’ The magic beans’ and’ Cinderella ‘that will take place on June 2 and 3 in the theater’s outdoor plaza.

Tickets for the March and April shows will go on sale on Monday. The performances will begin at seven in the afternoon while the curfew is established at ten at night and the capacity of the theater will be reduced by half for security reasons, with which for each show about 200 seats will be available.

Air purification



The Councilor for Culture, Ángeles Mazuecos, indicated that a HEPA filter system has been installed for air purification, the quality of which will be measured by the City Council’s occupational risk prevention service in the first function. There will also be marked entry and exit routes and sanitizing products will be installed in about twenty spaces. During the time that the War has been closed, it has undergone repair, maintenance and modernization works amounting to 35,000 euros. Among the works carried out are the lighting of the stage, the improvement of the fire curtain and the reinforcement of the columns that support the structure of the stage in the basement.