José Rúben Zamora arrives at the hearing in a trial against him in Guatemala City on May 30. David Toro (EFE)

The Guatemalan Public Ministry has requested 40 years in prison against the journalist José Rubén Zamora, who is facing a trial for money laundering and other crimes that has reached the final stretch. Prosecutor Cinthia Monterroso has made the request to the judge in charge of the process, Oly González, alleging that the 66-year-old journalist tried to launder at least $37,500, the origin of which the authorities affirm was illegal and “the product of blackmail and extortion ”. Zamora has denied these accusations throughout the process and assures that they are unsubstantiated. “I had never been in a trial, this would be my first sentence and they want to give me 40 years in prison,” Zamora said after learning of the prosecutor’s request. Judge González must establish in the next few days the date on which she will establish the sentence.

The trial against Zamora has lasted 28 days, in which the judicial authorities have tried to prove the crimes against him. The journalist has declared himself innocent from the beginning and has accused that the process is a political persecution led by President Alejandro Giammattei. Prosecutor Monterroso has requested in her allegations 20 years in prison for Zamora for money laundering, eight years for blackmail and 12 for influence peddling. “In the money laundering case, the prosecutor made inferences because she could not prove that there was an illegal act,” Zamora has alleged.

The trial against the journalist has generated a barrage of criticism from organizations of journalists and human rights defenders, who allege that it is a serious blow to freedom of the press and expression in Guatemala. Zamora is the founder of the newspaper elPeriódico, which since 1996 has become one of the most respected newspapers in the Central American country, for its combative and investigative journalism, which has earned it several international awards. Since Zamora was detained by authorities at his home last summer, the newspaper he founded has been in dire financial straits, which led to its closure in mid-May. The newspaper published its last cover on the Internet with a message that was quite a declaration of intent: “We say no to power.” Eight journalists and columnists for the newspaper are also being investigated by the authorities for trying to hinder the investigation for money laundering.

Zamora has had to face an obstacle course throughout the process, which includes the persecution and arrest of four of his lawyers, accused by the justice of obstruction in the trial, for which the journalist has had to go to a fourth group of defenders. In addition, Zamora has stated that he has not received all the documents related to his case, which affects his defense. He has also denounced the poor conditions he suffers in prison, which include even a lack of water and restrictions on receiving visits. The journalist has assured since he was arrested nine months ago that he is innocent and that it is a “montage” and a “political trial” against him. “I have the right to my freedom of expression,” Zamora said after learning of the prosecutor’s petition against him.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.