The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office has dealt a harsh blow to press freedom in the Central American country. The authorities have ordered the arrest of journalist Rubén Zamora, president of the newspaper and one of the most prominent in the country and Central America, under the crimes of blackmail, influence peddling and money laundering. In addition, the prosecution has ordered the search of the newspaper’s editorial office, a critical voice with the government of President Alejandro Giammattei. The prosecution has not given further details of the arrest of Zamora, whose home was also raided on Friday afternoon. Rafael Curruchiche, prosecutor in charge of the case in the Public Ministry, has said that the process is “under reserve” and has told the local press that Zamora “is captured as a businessman, not as a journalist.”

The Guatemalan newspaper reported through its Twitter account about the search of both the newsroom and Zamora’s house. “Dozens of prosecutors and police inside both places. In front of Zamora’s house, a Hi Lux vehicle without license plates and the FEP069 patrol were stationed. In the central offices they prohibited the communication to the workers”, has informed the writing of the newspaper in its social networks. Members of the National Civil Police and the Public Ministry entered both Zamora’s home and the ‘elPeriódico’ office.

Zamora is one of the most critical voices of the Government led by the controversial President Giammattei. From ‘elPeriódico’ the journalist has denounced cases of corruption and abuses of power from the Executive and institutions such as the prosecution, which has been in the eye of criticism for its persecution of judges and prosecutors who follow cases of corruption in the Central American country. So far there are at least 13 former justice operators who have had to flee their country due to the persecution they face. They accuse the attorney general, Consuelo Porras, of unleashing the hunt against the judges. The US State Department included Porras in 2021 on a list of “corrupt and undemocratic” actors for his constant obstruction of justice, but Giammattei renewed Porras in his position in mid-May for four more years. The newsroom of ‘elPeriódico’ directly accused Porras of being at the forefront of a persecution against Zamora and the newspaper. “The attorney general specifies the threats made against the President of elPeriódico,” the newspaper said on Twitter.

The journalist, founder and president of El Periódico, denounced in October 2021 that before public opinion that the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, together with the attorney general and head of the Public Ministry, Consuelo Porras, “are fabricating” a case in against him to imprison him, reports Efe.

Zamora founded the newspaper in 1996 and since then it has become the reference newspaper in Guatemala, uncovering cases of corruption of the different administrations, but it has also denounced abuses of power and influences of the powerful private sector of the country, which has led to criticism and persecution. Due to his tireless work, Zamora has received several international awards, such as the María Moors Cabot Prize awarded by Columbia University.

