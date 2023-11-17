The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office asks to strip Arévalo of his immunity amid international rejection

The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office formally presented this Friday, November 17, before the Supreme Court, a request to withdraw the immunity of the president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo, whom it accuses of participating in 2022 in the occupation of the state university campus. The request of the Prosecutor’s Office has generated the rejection of the OAS, the United States and the European Union, while the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, called “on the authorities to guarantee that the democratic will expressed at the polls be respected.” Arévalo claims to be the victim of an “ongoing coup d’état” to prevent him from assuming power in January.

The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office formally requested this Friday, November 17, the Supreme Court to strip the immunity of the president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo, and his vice president, Karin Herrera, both from the disqualified Semilla party, to criminally prosecute them as part of an investigation for damages during the occupation from the state university in 2022.

The Prosecutor’s Office “presented six requests for the processing of pretrial withdrawal proceedings against six people,” the entity indicated on the X social network.

Against César Bernardo Arévalo de León, Karin Larissa Herrera Aguilar, Carlos Alberto Barreda Taracena and Raúl Amílcar Barrera Robles, for the possible commission of the crimes of aggravated usurpation, depredation of cultural property, sedition, all on a continuous basis. — MP of Guatemala (@MPguatemala) November 17, 2023



The Prosecutor’s Office list is made up of Arévalo, Herrera, a current deputy and an elected one from the Semilla party, as well as two other opposition congressmen.

In a press conference on Thursday, prosecutor Saúl Sánchez explained that the crimes they are accused of are “continued depredation of cultural property, illicit association and influence peddling.”

Between May and June 2022, the headquarters of the University of San Carlos was occupied by teachers and students in rejection of what they denounced as fraud in the election of rector Walter Mazariegos, linked to the government of right-wing president Alejandro Giammattei.

The request for the removal of immunity is confirmed two days after the Supreme Court rejected an appeal presented by Arévalo to nullify several actions of the Prosecutor’s Office that, according to the elected president, seek to prevent him from assuming power on January 14.

The decision on immunity was left in the hands of the new members of the Supreme Court, surprisingly elected on Wednesday, November 15, by Congress.

The UN, the OAS, the EU and the United States reject actions against Arévalo

The attorney general, Consuelo Porras Argueta, has been criticized in Guatemala, where there have been massive protests demanding her resignation, and also abroad for allegedly trying to intervene in the elec