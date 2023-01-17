The Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office assured this Monday that it will take legal action against Iván Velásquez, Colombian Defense Minister, for his performance before the International Commission Against Impunity (Cicig) in that Central American country.

The accusation against Minister Velásquez was made by the Guatemalan prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche as an advance of the investigations in the corruption case that links the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, for which today he requested three new arrest warrants against former officials of the criminal justice system. the Prosecutor’s Office and the Cicig.

“The Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity will take legal action so that the former Cicig commissioner Iván Velásquez answers for his illegal and abusive acts,” Curruchiche said during an official message.

In addition, Curruchiche issued the same warning to the Colombian lawyer Luz Camargo Garzón, who served as an investigator of corruption structures in Guatemala. Velásquez is accused of allowing the approval of anomalous cooperation agreements, according to Curruchiche, with two Brazilian executives of the Odebrecht construction company in 2017.

The 67-year-old Colombian was head of Cicig in Guatemala between 2013 and 2017, a period during which dozens of corruption structures operating within government institutions were dismantled.

In 2022, Curruchiche annulled the testimonies that Brazilian businessmen had provided in 2017, in which they accused former communications minister Alejandro Sinibaldi and former presidential candidate Manuel Baldizón of receiving bribes from Odebrecht for 18 million dollars in exchange for awarding projects to the construction company. .

On January 12, the US organization Human Right Watch released a report that accused the government headed by Alejandro Giammattei of “deepening the deterioration of democracy and preventing accountability for widespread corruption.”

News in development…

