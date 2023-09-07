Otto Pérez Molina is escorted to a hearing in Guatemala City, in June 2016. Moises Castillo (AP)

The former president of Guatemala, Otto Pérez Molina, has been sentenced this Wednesday to eight years in prison by the Guatemalan justice, which determined that he enriched himself during his term thanks to the formation of a sophisticated smuggling network in the customs of the Central American country. Pérez Molina has pleaded guilty to the charges against him, including money laundering, passive bribery and fraud. “I accept responsibility because I should have been aware of the irregularities,” he said.

Judge Eva Recinos, head of the High Risk Court “B” of the Guatemalan Judicial Branch, has read the sentence against the former president, which has already been criticized, because the prosecution had requested a sentence of 22 years in prison. By pleading guilty, Pérez Molina also obtained a reduction in his sentence, something contemplated in the Guatemalan penal system.

The former president is accused of having enriched himself during his government (2012-2015) thanks to the formation of a sophisticated smuggling network at the country’s customs. The case is known as The line and was uncovered by the now extinct International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig) in 2015. Along with the retired general, former vice president Roxana Badeltti is also being prosecuted. The investigations by Cicig and the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity began in May 2014, after receiving complaints that various groups of importers were privileged with special treatment by customs officials, who allowed the products to enter while circumventing the treasury. The Cicig accused Pérez Molina in 2015 of directing the criminal structure and of receiving up to 63 million dollars in bribes. The disclosure generated such indignation among the population that it unleashed the so-called Revolution of Dignity. Pressured by the protests, Pérez Molina resigned on September 3, 2015, and a day later a local judge ordered preventive detention against him.

