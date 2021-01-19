A device of 500 soldiers, supported by the police, dislodged the migrant caravan from the Río Hondo highway, in Guatemala, using tear gas. According to the Honduran Migration Institute, the group numbered 9,000 when they left Honduras last week, but 4,000 migrants were displaced from the place on January 18.

“It is not a war, it is a caravan of women and children,” explained Andrés Gómez, a Honduran migrant, to Reuters. However, the Army was the protagonist of the scenario that unfolded this Monday, January 26, on the Guatemalan highways. A scenario that did seem warlike.

Giving a period of ten minutes to leave the area, the Guatemalan security forces began to retreat against the migrant caravan that has been moving north from Honduras for several days, with the aim of reaching the United States.

Many of the members of the caravan, mainly Hondurans but also some Salvadorans, decided to return to the town of Vado Hondo to find some other alternative route. The rest were transferred to different neighboring towns waiting to be returned to Honduras by bus.

The highway where they had been located since yesterday, northeast of Guatemala, was completely cleared by the 500 soldiers deployed for that purpose, supported by dozens of members of the National Civil Police.

The Guatemalan government was “surprised”, through a statement, by the inaction of the Honduran authorities after they let their fellow citizens leave their borders. Criticisms that have also been expressed through the Foreign Minister, Pedro Brolo.

From the moment the migrants stepped onto Guatemalan soil, the government of the nation required that their papers be in order, and also requested a negative PCR test. However, last night the caravan crossed the border enclave of El Florido by force, so many did not carry any type of supporting document.

According to official data, the security forces arrested a total of 1,383 migrants while proceeding with the eviction of the caravan.

One of the biggest challenges facing the Biden administration

The US embassy in Guatemala was quick to respond to the events and made it clear that no migrant arriving on US territory will be “immediately returned to their country of origin.”

The strict immigration policies of a Donald Trump hurrying his last days in the White House remain clear. On Friday, Trump activated the national emergency on the border with Mexico before the potential arrival of the caravan. The last time the US president made use of this option was in February 2019, with his star plan of the wall between his eyebrows.

A few days after Joe Biden is sworn in, the external context has intensified. Among his plans, the president-elect has repeatedly reiterated his commitment to reform the country’s immigration policy.

In the last 50 years, the flow of Honduran migrants has grown exponentially. A practice so common that, currently, about a million Hondurans reside in the United States.

Before him, Biden has the difficult task of undoing the agreement that Trump reached with Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico. Known as the ‘Safe Third Country’, the project shields the United States from irregular migration, giving it legitimacy to speed up deportation processes.

An intrinsic problem in Central American societies

The situation is far from new. After the disaster caused by hurricanes Eta and Iota, this caravan was the first in 2021. But for natives from areas such as Honduras or El Salvador, escaping from their countries is a fairly frequent activity. So much so, that remittances from abroad are a fundamental pillar for the GDP of both nations.

Although it is the first attempt of the year, the Guatemalan authorities forced some 4,000 people to return to Honduras in October 2020, under the excuse of the pandemic and the risks derived from that mobilization.

Since the first caravan set out on the road to the American dream in 2018, thousands have tried to achieve the same goal without much success.

With Reuters, EFE and local media