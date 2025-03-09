Every day, for four years, Tivoli workers have taken a photo in this amusement park. It is the sign that they resist. They do not lose the illusion to see him open again. In September 2020 Tívoli World closed in Benalmádena. No … It has reopened. «We stay here because We do not want to see him turned into a field», Says Juan Carmona, who has spent the most night watching the facilities.

They are almost five years without their slopes and gardens being filled with children, without tracheting their attractions. “Always We have maintained the illusion To see it open again, ”adds Lina de los Ríos, other employees that this time has been taking care of the first amusement park in Andalusia, which now sees a reopening on the horizon after an agreement of the owners and the City of Benalmádena.

The park opened in 1972. The Olsen family copied on the coast of the Sun the idea of ​​the Tivoli Park of Copenhagen (Denmark). Created a space of 65,000 square meters Of fun for the little ones, full of attractions, gardens and real turkeys, who are still waiting for the return of the children. Inside their squares became a party, the Tivolinos (the currency of the park) circulated through its streets and on their stage were the largest.

From Rocío Jurado to Lola Flores, passing by Isabel Pantoja, El Fari or the inauguration of the tour of Miguel Ríos that everyone remembers for the avalanche of public that was. That day the walls could not contain the fans, who exploded when he listened for the first time ‘welcome’. The park ran out of bread from the snacks that were requested that night. A madness in the golden years, where Tívoli was a reference of leisure. The place where every child asked their parents to go in summer.

Half a century later it is closed and for its slopes only the silence and a group of workers who Keep taking care of it with care Like the first day. They are the ones who have avoided abandonment and, above all, the plundering. In 2000, Rafael Gómez ‘Sandokán’ bought it, but the real estate crisis signed up for a difficult economic situation with the inculpation of the owner in Malaya. Money stopped flowing and was sold to Tremón. ‘Sandokán’ denounced that he was never paid and refused to deliver it. There began a lawsuit of years.

In the end, Justice ruled that Tremón was the owner, but the company already had a creditors for more than 900 million. To that they had to add the 11.5 million of the park’s manager if they executed the sentence. «Only the workers have kept the park. The company has never appeared here. They have not even collected the car granted by the property, ”says Juan Ramón Delgado, another of the workers who after more than 30 years in the park was fired by the judge of the bankruptcy administration and compensated by the salary guarantee fund of the Ministry of Labor.

No one wanted to take care of them in these almost five years since Tivoli closed, but they have taken care of the place where they built the dreams of millions of children for decades. «They have been hard yearsbecause we lost all the legal actions we undertook to continue working and that the park was open, ”adds Delgado.

Many surrendered and looked for other works in the hospitality or other sectors, but there are those who were unemployed. «I had 38 years here And she was adapted to living with the park, but now since we were fired only 480 euros of help, ”says Lina de los Ríos.

Despite that precarious situation, with donations and putting how little they had in their pocket, they launched the park from within. The first was Juan Carmona. After the closing of 2020, the workers prepared them to open in 2021, but the health situation prevented returning. They entered an ERTE, but in November of that year they returned to the company. «That year the park was to open. Only attractions review was missing. The rest was perfect, ”explains Delgado.

Almost five years closed

The workers on one of the days of cleaning the park, arrests for an assault on the park and the Noria in the rain

ABC



«We started with the mentality of opening in 2022, but shortly after readmitting and with a FAVORABLE REPORT OF THE BUILDING ADMINISTRATION They told us that the exploiting company was on a property that did not belong to him and that he could not open, ”recalls Carmona.

The park was helpless, at the foot of the abandonment and Juan Carmona decided to move there. The objective was to avoid plundering, since in the summer, before that decision, there had already been some assaults on the property to steal hospitality material and tools. “At first I slept in a place in a bankoutdoors. It was to listen if someone came in. Here very chunga people have jumped, especially scrap metal, who came for irons, doors and other material … There were those who came to take what there was, but also who came only to make videos for their social networks, ”explains this employee turned into a guardian.

Around their decision they organized. First they decided to weld to seal all the doors and reinforced them so that they could not break them. Then they got Electricity generators and an emergency line. Over time, a Wi -Fi network of a worker who lived nearby served for the video circuit and even movement sensors.

Carmona stopped sleeping in the park banks to move to an office and then received help from several colleagues to make shifts. «I was exhausted. In this type we have registered More than a hundred assaults on facilities. We were already coordinated with the National Police to be more effective, ”adds this employee, who developed a remote surveillance system of the amusement park, where every morning since he lives in Tivoli, a photo is taken as a thicured from his entry to work.

When he found a part -time job, surveillance shifts with his teammates arrived, who have not stopped going. The patrols have done all maintenance work, gardening, have feed the animals and has done their best because the park does not end in ruins. “Is a lot of work for those who meet Every day, but little by little we are doing them, ”adds Carmona, which he has seen, along with his teammates as has already light at the end of the tunnel. «We see the goal. At first it was a fight that we knew where it left, but we didn’t know if I had an end. Now we see that yes, that there are already signed documents for reopening, ”says this worker.

The terror passage zone without audience



ABC





The idea is that in four years the park is open. The City Council and Tremón have sealed a commitment to reopen the park, which no brides were never missing, but now has a future with an ambitious project. The Consistory himself announced that the future Tivoli amusement park will be larger than the current one with A total area of ​​69,860 meters squares and will multiply its buildable ceiling almost three, from 16,672 to 42,220 square meters. There will be 35,860 square meters that will be located on an independent plot, while 34,000 meters will occupy the flight of the plot of the projected shopping center.

The commercial area will have 58,000 square meters and that will be added a thematic hotel inside. “You can never open a hotel or a shopping center on the ground without opening our emblematic attraction park,” said Juan Antonio Lara, mayor of Benalmádena. The complex has a estimated cost between 100 and 200 million euros. It is expected that up to 1,000 jobs, both direct and indirect. “The goal is seen,” says Carmona.

The agreement seals that workers are readmitted by the company, but not everyone can. Many of the employees that had the old park closed In four years they will be retiredbut they will go with half a smile to see the children’s return to their streets.