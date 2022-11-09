Indigenous leaders and administrative agencies dedicated to the protection of the Amazon, during COP27, in Sharm el-Sheikh (Egypt). Gaia (Courtesy)

Tackling climate change costs money, though not as much money as countries will need if they decide to ignore it and do nothing. For this reason, during the United Nations Climate Change Conferences, such as the COP27 that is being held right now in Egypt, one of the thorniest points is usually that: that of resources. But it’s not just about who puts it, but who it reaches. And on this last point, the indigenous communities have lost out, despite the fact that their management of the forest, as well as their ancestral knowledge, has been recognized as essential to prepare for and curb climate change.

Between 2011 and 2020, according to a report led by Rainforest Foundation Norway, indigenous peoples and local communities only received 1% of the resources allocated globally for climate action. The Amazon region, where they are stored between 150,000 and 200,000 million tons of carbon, has not been the exception. “In the Amazon, the idea of ​​what is public has become too limited,” says Julio César López Jamoy, general coordinator of the National Organization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC). “Their presence reaches the capital cities, but nothing reaches what we have called the deep Amazon, where many of the indigenous peoples are. We are the ones who have generated our knowledge, health, education and government systems”.

A year ago, during the COP26 that took place in Glasgow, an initiative was announced to close this gap. The governments of the United States, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and 17 private investors committed to mobilizing 1,700 million dollars between 2021 and 2025 directly to local and indigenous communities for climate change issues. One of the problems, however, is that the rules of the game on how to access these resources were not so clear.

Faced with this void and meeting at COP27, indigenous peoples and organizations from the Amazon brought a proposal on how to access these funds and achieve financial sustainability. The plan, explains Francisco von Hildebrand, president of the Gaia Amazonas Foundation, consists of creating intercultural administrative agencies at different levels and involving people who know not only what the requirements are to access these resources, but also how to administer and execute them. The last point will be in the exclusive hands of the indigenous people.

At the regional level, the Coordination of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA) is already part of this agreement, and at the national level there is OPIAC, from Colombia; the Regional Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the state of Amazonas, Venezuela, and the Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Jungle (AIDESEP). In addition to Gaia, the Institute for the Common Good (Peru) and the Wataniba Foundation in Venezuela have also been involved in the process. But the idea is that indigenous authorities and organizations from other countries in the Amazon join in.

The next step, adds Isai Victorino, leader of community-based conservation at the non-governmental organization The Nature Conservancy (TNC), is that, together with the different national governments, “an exercise be carried out to articulate the various forms of financing focused on indigenous people for everything that has to do with climate change resources.” It is about guaranteeing that the money reaches the communities and they execute it in essential tools such as life plans.

“Our life plans, whether they are written or not, are similar to the development plans of a country or a municipality. But for us it is not only an instrument that allows us to plan or manage, but also one in which we leave part of our vision, the law of origin and our knowledge, our culture, contemplated”, comments López Jamoy, Indigenous leader of Putumayo, belonging to the town Inga.

This is not a minor proposal. The latest report on adaptation of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), An organization that brings together more than 200 scientists from around the world to gather the evidence that exists on this phenomenon, assured that for a successful adaptation of forests, it is not only necessary to include indigenous people and local communities in decision-making, but it should guarantee them the right to their land. In the end, they manage the forest better than anyone else.

With some new governments in Latin America, von Hildebrand believes that the pieces for this to happen are beginning to fall into place. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who won the Brazilian presidency on October 30, has spoken of resuming the fight against deforestation in the Amazon after it reached record highs. In addition, his election was celebrated by several local indigenous communities who lived under threat from the Bolsonaro government.

Meanwhile, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced at the beginning of COP27 that the country will grant 200 million dollars annually for 20 years to save the Amazon rainforest, although it is not clear where these resources will come from.

“The scientific panels have been conclusive in saying that we have seven years to change the trend of how we are doing things and those years start now, in the context of the new governments,” says von Hildebrand. “But the first four years are the most important and in which it is necessary to provide enabling conditions so that there is direct investment for the indigenous people.”

But the path, even in spaces that should be diverse like the COP, has its obstacles. “We have been demanding for a long time that in the Climate Change Summits we be recognized as a State or as a party. However, what we have achieved so far is that the indigenous peoples, along with other sectors of civil society, can be alternately in the formal meetings held by the countries that are part of these Summits,” adds López Jamoy.

And it is that in climate negotiations who demands the money also matters. In this case, they are the indigenous people of the Amazon, a region that, as indicated by the Living Amazon Report published this Tuesday at COP27 by WWF, has lost 18% of its forests, while an additional 17% is degraded. A biome that supports 47 million people and that, if it collapses, will make it impossible for the world to limit temperature rise to 1.5°C by the end of the century: the goal for which representatives from around the world traveled to meet up to Egypt.