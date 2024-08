Minister Alexandre de Moraes in a session of the First Chamber of the STF, on August 27. | Photo: Gustavo Moreno/STF

The British newspaper The Guardian reported on the court ruling in which Alexandre de Moraes ordered the suspension of the social network X in Brazil. The subject is on the front page of the website of the London-based publication, which summarized the dispute between Moraes and Elon Musk, owner of X, over the failure to comply with court orders to censor profiles and accounts on the social network, and reproduced parts of Friday’s ruling. With the exception of statements by Moraes and Musk, the newspaper only included statements by President Lula, who on Friday morning (therefore before the court ruling was released) had defended Moraes’ actions in an interview.

THE Guardian The newspaper also highlighted the ban on the use of VPNs by Brazilian users to access X, with the provision of fines for those who use this tool to circumvent the ban, and mentioned the freezing of Starlink accounts to pay X fines, previously determined by the Supreme Court minister. The newspaper states that several legal experts criticized this decision because they are different companies, although they have the same owner.