The British newspaper The Guardian also saw that Netanyahu has become a burden on Biden, which harms the chances of the American president being re-elected, and the flames of the Gaza war may consume all his chances of retaining the presidential seat.

The British newspaper believes that as long as Netanyahu remains in power, Biden and Western leaders will face a continuous wall of challenge.

Whether the question is about the future of Gaza, or the Palestinian state, the Israeli Prime Minister, according to the newspaper, represents an obstacle now more than it was the case before the war.

As the war on Gaza enters its forty-third day, the impression is strengthened that Netanyahu is not really listening to the Americans, as he ignored Biden’s early advice not to get carried away with anger.

Biden then, according to The Guardian, seemed to unleash Netanyahu, or at least failed to restrain him, which put his administration facing the wrath of both internal and external ..

In Washington, several internal memos have been sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and an open letter is said to be circulating the halls of the US Agency for International Development.

Another memo was sent to the White House by politicians and staff representing dozens of government agencies, all criticizing Washington’s approach to the Gaza war.

In the battle to win domestic public opinion, a new poll indicates that 68% of Americans want a ceasefire in Gaza, especially with the continuing casualties of civilians and children and the scenes of destruction in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

About 50% of younger American voters and non-white voters believe that Israel’s response is more necessary.

It appears that Biden has already begun to lose Arab and Islamic support in the swing states.

In the parallel battle to win global public opinion, it has become clear that Biden and the West are losing regarding Gaza. The deep anger felt by many countries over the very painful human losses in the Strip may have what the Guardian described as “permanent geopolitical consequences.”